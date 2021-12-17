58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares jumped 123.3% to settle at $14.18 on Thursday after traders circulated rumors of a reiterated Buy rating and $46 price target from Jefferies.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) surged 36.3% to close at $1.69 after the company announced an agreement with Bujia, which agreed to order at least 10,000 new energy trucks from Kaixin in the next five years.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) surged 23.7% to close at $1.67 after the company reported the acquisition of Otrexup® (methotrexate) a drug device combination from Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) gained 23.5% to settle at $1.47. Aptose Biosciences recently reported HM43239 data featured in an oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) shares jumped 22.3% to close at $22.93 on Thursday after the company announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) surged 21.1% to close at $43.00 after reporting new data and providing additional updates from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 clinical trials.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) climbed 20.7% to close at $66.26 after the company announced China has approved NUZYRA as a category 1 innovative drug for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 20.3% to settle at $1.54.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) rose 17.3% to close at $2.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals recently presented new clinical and scientific data at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) gained 17.3% to settle at $1.22. Splash Beverage Group recently engaged TraDigital IR as its digital communication provider.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) jumped 16.9% to close at $3.11.
- Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV) gained 16.7% to settle at $8.75.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) jumped 16.6% to close at $10.90. Purple Innovation recently said it anticipates FY21 net sales and adjusted EBITDA at the low end of the prior guidance ranges.
- New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE: NFGC) rose 15.9% to settle at $6.21.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 15.6% to close at $58.95 after the company announced results from the homologous booster data in the Phase 1/2 study confirm that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) surged 15.4% to settle at $4.58. Cabaletta Bio recently said its DSG3-CAART failed to show biologic activity to date in the two lowest cell dose cohorts of Phase 1 trial mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris (mPV).
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 15.4% to close at $3.38.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 14.6% to settle at $6.13. Alpha Pro Tech recently added $2 million to its buyback program.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) jumped 13.6% to close at $4.26.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) climbed 11.8% to close at $0.54 after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) gained 11.3% to close at $3.74 following news of deals for the expansion of its domestic US distribution and product line penetration with Costco and Walmart.
- Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) jumped 10.1% to settle at $5.43.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 9.8% to close at $1.68 after the company’s Kandy Communications business unit said that full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services are now available in Brazil and China.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) rose 8.4% to close at $3.10.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) rose 8.1% to close at $19.10. Jowell Global recently posted Q3 sales of $43.80 million.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) rose 7.8% to settle at $3.73 as the company announced plans to acquire Even Financial for up to $440 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 7.3% to close at $3.08 after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) gained 6.3% to close at $33.92.
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) rose 4.6% to close at $6.34 after the company reported the sale of Willowbrook Plaza. The company reported a special common share distribution and preferred stock repurchase.
Losers
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares dipped 34% to settle at $9.08 on Thursday after the company reported a mixed shelf offering.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares fell 31.5% to close at $4.66 on Thursday after the company said Q3 sales results were lower year over year. Needham downgraded IronNet from Buy to Hold.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 29.6% to close at $20.24 after the company reported clinical update on first patients in Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dropped 25.9% to settle at $9.14. Aerovate Therapeutics recently announced the initiation of its IMPAHCT Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial of AV-101 In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) fell 21.5% to settle at $8.74.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) declined 21% to close at $9.94.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 20.4% to close at $3.27. Ensysce Biosciences said that the first patients have been enrolled in Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) shares declined 20.1% to close at $8.46 after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) declined 19.8% to settle at $12.22.
- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 19.2% to close at $7.25.
- Terawulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) dropped 16.9% to settle at $16.23. TeraWulf recently said it has completed previously-announced business combo deal with IKONICS.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) declined 16.2% to close at $2.27.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) fell 13.7% to close at $2.40. Quoin Pharma recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 19.7% to settle at $5.38. Regional Health Props, last month, posted Q3 loss of $1.25 per share.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) dropped 18.7% to close at $4.39.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 17.8% to close at $10.34.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) dropped 16.5% to settle at $24.68. Flexsteel Industries raised its Q2 sales guidance from 130 million-$140 million to $137 million -$143 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) fell 15% to settle at $9.89.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 14.9% to close at $0.8932.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) declined 14.3% to close at $179.63.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) fell 14.2% to settle at $15.35 after the company reported Q3 EPS were lower year over year.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) declined 14.1% to close at $3.71 after Barclays lowered its price target from $7 to $5.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) shares dropped 13.9% to settle at $8.74. Volcon recently announced dealership agreement with Nash Powersports.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) shares declined 13.9% to close at $82.04 after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the stock from $146 to $110.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 13.9% to close at $6.02.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dipped 12.5% to settle at $1.54.
- Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCS) fell 11.5% to settle at $49.32.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) dropped 10.2% to close at $566.09 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) fell 9.9% to close at $31.54 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $45 to $31.
