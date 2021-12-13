 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 5:21am   Comments
Share:
50 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) jumped 84.7% to settle at $14.94 on Friday after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) gained 52.5% to close at $4.59.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) rose 22.6% to settle at $12.69.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) climbed 21.8% to close at $2.29 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares jumped over 82% on Thursday after the company announced it projects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to grow from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
  • Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) jumped 19.3% to close at $11.87. Airhaus, on Thursday, reported Q3 EPS of $0.13.
  • Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) climbed 18.7% to close at $12.69 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is working with Deutsche Bank on a potential sale.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) gained 18.1% to settle at $2.68.
  • P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) rose 16.5% to close at $11.44.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) jumped 15.6% to close at $102.63 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and increased its share buyback by $10 billion.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) gained 15% to close at $11.78.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) rose 14.7% to close at $11.85 after jumping 15% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 14.4% to close at $2.70. Traders circulated PennyStocks.com post mentioning the stock.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 14.3% to settle at $11.03.
  • Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) climbed 13.8% to settle at $18.56.
  • Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) rose 12.9% to close at $19.56.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) gained 12.7% to settle at $3.01.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 12.6% to settle at $5.37.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) jumped 11.8% to close at $13.36.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) gained 11.6% to settle at $10.89.
  • Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC) rose 11.4% to close at $4.1450 as the company reported $10,000,000 equity financing.
  • Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) gained 11.3% to settle at $15.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimate.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) surged 9.6% to close at $21.45. Ford is planning to rapidly increase production of its Mustang Mach-Es to meet the increasing demand for the EV, CEO Jim Farley said in a tweet late Friday.
  • Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) jumped 9% to close at $4.48 after the company reported Q3 sales results were higher year over year and issued Q4 sales guidance.
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) rose 8.7% to settle at $1.50 after surging 14% on Thursday.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 8.3% to settle at $631.68 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company announced a $10 billion buyback and boosted its quarterly dividend from $3.60 to $4.10 per share.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) dropped 45.4% to close at $63.00 on Friday after the company said David Meredith has notified the board of his intention to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 38.2% to close at $5.36 after the company priced a 2,898,552 share registered direct offering at $6.90 per share.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) fell 25.2% to close at $2.61 after the company announced topline results from its phase 2 GUARD trial of ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) declined 21% to settle at $24.65 after the company reported retirement of CFO Jeffrey Lawrence.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dropped 20.7% to $3.20. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) fell 19.9% to close at $12.00.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) dropped 19.4% to close at $5.03.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dipped 19.2% to settle at $5.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) fell 17.3% to settle at $7.46. LJ10 LLC recently reported 8.09% passive stake in 13G Filing.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) fell 14.1% to close at $5.38 as the company announced data from ONA-XR in early breast cancer. The company said ONA-XR decreased proliferation in tumors with high PR+ at baseline in early breast cancer.
  • Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) dipped 14.1% to settle at $8.38.
  • Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 14% to close at $3.86. Context Therapeutics posted data from the window-of-opportunity trial of onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in postmenopausal patients with progesterone receptor-positive (PR+) early breast cancer. The data were presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
  • Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) dipped 14% to settle at $11.52.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) dropped 13.6% to close at $8.93.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares fell 13.5% to close at $4.28. Inspira Technologies shares jumped 84% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 13.5% to settle at $1.99. Goldenmountain Solution, last week, reported in 13D filing a 58% stake in China HGS Real Estate.
  • American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) dipped 13.4% to close at $18.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 12.4% to close at $9.36.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 11.9% to close at $20.70.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 11.7% to settle at $1.06 after dipping more than 29% on Thursday.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 10.9% to close at $4.43. Zacks Small-Cap Research gave the stock a $23 price valuation on Tuesday.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 10.8% to close at $3.57. KLX Energy Services posted a Q3 loss of $2.19 per share.
  • The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) fell 9.1% to close at $6.46. The Real Good Food recently posted Q3 net loss of $190.3K.
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) fell 8.3% to close at $10.11. Rent the Runway recently posted a Q3 loss of $6.72 per share.
  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 8.1% to close at $51.76 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANGN + AGMH)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; SigmaTron International Shares Spike Higher
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Oracle Gains Following Upbeat Q2 Results; Angion Biomedica Shares Drop
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Inflation Rate Increases To 6.8%
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Sings Metabolic Disorder Drug Pact, Moderna Reports Positive Flu Vaccine Data, Halozyme To Buy Back Shares
Angion's ANG-3777 Faces Third Failure In 2021, This Time Flunks Acute Kidney Injury Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com