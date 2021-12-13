50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) jumped 84.7% to settle at $14.94 on Friday after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) gained 52.5% to close at $4.59.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) rose 22.6% to settle at $12.69.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) climbed 21.8% to close at $2.29 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares jumped over 82% on Thursday after the company announced it projects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to grow from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
- Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) jumped 19.3% to close at $11.87. Airhaus, on Thursday, reported Q3 EPS of $0.13.
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) climbed 18.7% to close at $12.69 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is working with Deutsche Bank on a potential sale.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) gained 18.1% to settle at $2.68.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) rose 16.5% to close at $11.44.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) jumped 15.6% to close at $102.63 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and increased its share buyback by $10 billion.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) gained 15% to close at $11.78.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) rose 14.7% to close at $11.85 after jumping 15% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 14.4% to close at $2.70. Traders circulated PennyStocks.com post mentioning the stock.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 14.3% to settle at $11.03.
- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) climbed 13.8% to settle at $18.56.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) rose 12.9% to close at $19.56.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) gained 12.7% to settle at $3.01.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 12.6% to settle at $5.37.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) jumped 11.8% to close at $13.36.
- Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) gained 11.6% to settle at $10.89.
- Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC) rose 11.4% to close at $4.1450 as the company reported $10,000,000 equity financing.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) gained 11.3% to settle at $15.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimate.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) surged 9.6% to close at $21.45. Ford is planning to rapidly increase production of its Mustang Mach-Es to meet the increasing demand for the EV, CEO Jim Farley said in a tweet late Friday.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) jumped 9% to close at $4.48 after the company reported Q3 sales results were higher year over year and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) rose 8.7% to settle at $1.50 after surging 14% on Thursday.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 8.3% to settle at $631.68 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company announced a $10 billion buyback and boosted its quarterly dividend from $3.60 to $4.10 per share.
Losers
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) dropped 45.4% to close at $63.00 on Friday after the company said David Meredith has notified the board of his intention to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 38.2% to close at $5.36 after the company priced a 2,898,552 share registered direct offering at $6.90 per share.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) fell 25.2% to close at $2.61 after the company announced topline results from its phase 2 GUARD trial of ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) declined 21% to settle at $24.65 after the company reported retirement of CFO Jeffrey Lawrence.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dropped 20.7% to $3.20. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) fell 19.9% to close at $12.00.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) dropped 19.4% to close at $5.03.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dipped 19.2% to settle at $5.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) fell 17.3% to settle at $7.46. LJ10 LLC recently reported 8.09% passive stake in 13G Filing.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) fell 14.1% to close at $5.38 as the company announced data from ONA-XR in early breast cancer. The company said ONA-XR decreased proliferation in tumors with high PR+ at baseline in early breast cancer.
- Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) dipped 14.1% to settle at $8.38.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 14% to close at $3.86. Context Therapeutics posted data from the window-of-opportunity trial of onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in postmenopausal patients with progesterone receptor-positive (PR+) early breast cancer. The data were presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) dipped 14% to settle at $11.52.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) dropped 13.6% to close at $8.93.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares fell 13.5% to close at $4.28. Inspira Technologies shares jumped 84% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 13.5% to settle at $1.99. Goldenmountain Solution, last week, reported in 13D filing a 58% stake in China HGS Real Estate.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) dipped 13.4% to close at $18.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 12.4% to close at $9.36.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 11.9% to close at $20.70.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 11.7% to settle at $1.06 after dipping more than 29% on Thursday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 10.9% to close at $4.43. Zacks Small-Cap Research gave the stock a $23 price valuation on Tuesday.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 10.8% to close at $3.57. KLX Energy Services posted a Q3 loss of $2.19 per share.
- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) fell 9.1% to close at $6.46. The Real Good Food recently posted Q3 net loss of $190.3K.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) fell 8.3% to close at $10.11. Rent the Runway recently posted a Q3 loss of $6.72 per share.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 8.1% to close at $51.76 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
