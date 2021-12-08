54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares jumped 66.7% to close at $4.60 on Tuesday. Siyata Mobile received $1.3 million purchase order for SD7 ruggedized devices and accessories.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) surged 39% to close at $155.41. Chewy expanded into pet insurance in partnership with Trupanion.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) gained 31% to close at $6.77 after Lakeview Investment Group proposed to buy the company for $7.50 per share in cash.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 28.9% to close at $182.85.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 24.5% to close at $9.11. B of A Securities, on Monday, initiated coverage on Vaxxinity with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 21.1% to settle at $4.99. Nemaura Medical completed initial shipment of CGM devices to UK licensee.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) jumped 20.8% to settle at $13.37. Jumia said 2021 Black Friday GMV reached $150 million, up 30% year over year.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) shares rose 20.7% to settle at $5.25. Elevation Oncology, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 20.4% to close at $12.04.
- Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) surged 20.3% to settle at $9.95. Adagene announced clinical data on ADG116, and ADG106, in two poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress 2021.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) gained 19.9% to close at $2.41. Statera Biopharma recently said the FDA lifted clinical hold on Entolimod.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) jumped 19.5% to settle at $9.85. Neonode, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 19.2% to close at $5.47.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) surged 19.1% to settle at $38.73. The company was granted US Patent #11,192,940 'Compounds specific to coronavirus S protein and uses thereof.'
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) rose 18% to settle at $19.71.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) gained 17.8% to close at $20.09 after the company announced preliminary data from the AQUAx Phase 1 clinical trial of AAH-haQP1 for the treatment of grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 17.8% to settle at $3.97.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) surged 17.7% to close at $2.60. The stock has been volatile since the company last week announced FDA approval of PreHevbrio for the prevention of hepatitis B in adults.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) surged 17.6% to close at $19.99.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) gained 17.4% to close at $8.45. Delcath Systems Gerard Michel acquired a total of 23200 shares at an average price of $8.61.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 16.6% to close at $51.07.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) gained 16.6% to settle at $12.81.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 16.5% to close at $2.96.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) gained 16.4% to settle at $499.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 16.2% to close at $117.10.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) surged 15.8% to settle at $9.00.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) gained 15.5% to close at $2.54.
- Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) climbed 15.4% to close at $40.46. Expensify is expected to report third quarter financial results on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) gained 15.3% to close at $4.67. View entered a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine the WorxWell data analytics platform into its technology stack.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) rose 14.4% to settle at $15.45 as the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.7% year-on-year, to $853.47 million.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 13.6% to close at $4.67. BeyondSpring recently announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
- Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) gained 12.5% to settle at $21.60. Legion Partners called on Momentive board to terminate proposed merger with Zendesk.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) gained 12.4% to close at $0.6186 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares gained 12% to settle at $42.98. GlaxoSmithKline said that its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from preclinical studies.
- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) climbed 11.3% to close at $13.83.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) gained 10.8% to close at $11.32. Jefferies upgraded CommScope from Hold to Buy.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) rose 10.7% to close at $6.02. Rafael Holdings’ CEO and Chief Commercial Officer resigned last month.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 9.8% to close at $4.38.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) rose 9.7% to close at $9.40.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) climbed 9.1% to settle at $3.60.
- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) shares gained 9% to close at $16.05.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares dropped 36.8% to close at $4.74.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dipped 31% to close at $10.38. Insignia Systems shares jumped 200% on Monday after the company announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 27.5% to close at $57.98 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 guidance below analyst estimates.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares fell 24.6% to settle at $42.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY22 guidance below estimates. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) dipped 20% to close at $8.00.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) fell 19.3% to settle at $9.69.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) fell 17.6% to close at $5.72 after climbing more than 51% on Monday.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) dropped 14.7% to settle at $4.98. Save Foods highlighted its first commercial sales of its treatment of Medjool dates in Arava region in Israel.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) fell 12.6% to close at $9.40.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) dropped 11.8% to settle at $23.88.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) fell 10.4% to close at $77.01 after reporting a proposed offering of $225,000,000 convertible senior notes due 2028.
- GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) fell 8.3% to close at $81.74 after the company posted Q3 results and issued Q4 forecast.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) dropped 8.3% to close at $9.76. Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Santen entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) and Rocklatan/Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas