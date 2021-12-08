 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Share:
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares jumped 66.7% to close at $4.60 on Tuesday. Siyata Mobile received $1.3 million purchase order for SD7 ruggedized devices and accessories.
  • Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) surged 39% to close at $155.41. Chewy expanded into pet insurance in partnership with Trupanion.
  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) gained 31% to close at $6.77 after Lakeview Investment Group proposed to buy the company for $7.50 per share in cash.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 28.9% to close at $182.85.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 24.5% to close at $9.11. B of A Securities, on Monday, initiated coverage on Vaxxinity with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 21.1% to settle at $4.99. Nemaura Medical completed initial shipment of CGM devices to UK licensee.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) jumped 20.8% to settle at $13.37. Jumia said 2021 Black Friday GMV reached $150 million, up 30% year over year.
  • Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) shares rose 20.7% to settle at $5.25. Elevation Oncology, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 20.4% to close at $12.04.
  • Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) surged 20.3% to settle at $9.95. Adagene announced clinical data on ADG116, and ADG106, in two poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress 2021.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) gained 19.9% to close at $2.41. Statera Biopharma recently said the FDA lifted clinical hold on Entolimod.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) jumped 19.5% to settle at $9.85. Neonode, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 19.2% to close at $5.47.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) surged 19.1% to settle at $38.73. The company was granted US Patent #11,192,940 'Compounds specific to coronavirus S protein and uses thereof.'
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) rose 18% to settle at $19.71.
  • MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) gained 17.8% to close at $20.09 after the company announced preliminary data from the AQUAx Phase 1 clinical trial of AAH-haQP1 for the treatment of grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 17.8% to settle at $3.97.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) surged 17.7% to close at $2.60. The stock has been volatile since the company last week announced FDA approval of PreHevbrio for the prevention of hepatitis B in adults.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) surged 17.6% to close at $19.99.
  • Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) gained 17.4% to close at $8.45. Delcath Systems Gerard Michel acquired a total of 23200 shares at an average price of $8.61.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 16.6% to close at $51.07.
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) gained 16.6% to settle at $12.81.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 16.5% to close at $2.96.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) gained 16.4% to settle at $499.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 16.2% to close at $117.10.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) surged 15.8% to settle at $9.00.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) gained 15.5% to close at $2.54.
  • Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) climbed 15.4% to close at $40.46. Expensify is expected to report third quarter financial results on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) gained 15.3% to close at $4.67. View entered a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine the WorxWell data analytics platform into its technology stack.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) rose 14.4% to settle at $15.45 as the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.7% year-on-year, to $853.47 million.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 13.6% to close at $4.67. BeyondSpring recently announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
  • Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) gained 12.5% to settle at $21.60. Legion Partners called on Momentive board to terminate proposed merger with Zendesk.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) gained 12.4% to close at $0.6186 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares gained 12% to settle at $42.98. GlaxoSmithKline said that its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from preclinical studies.
  • Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) climbed 11.3% to close at $13.83.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) gained 10.8% to close at $11.32. Jefferies upgraded CommScope from Hold to Buy.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) rose 10.7% to close at $6.02. Rafael Holdings’ CEO and Chief Commercial Officer resigned last month.
  • Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 9.8% to close at $4.38.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) rose 9.7% to close at $9.40.
  • Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) climbed 9.1% to settle at $3.60.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) shares gained 9% to close at $16.05.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares dropped 36.8% to close at $4.74.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dipped 31% to close at $10.38. Insignia Systems shares jumped 200% on Monday after the company announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 27.5% to close at $57.98 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares fell 24.6% to settle at $42.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY22 guidance below estimates. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) dipped 20% to close at $8.00.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) fell 19.3% to settle at $9.69.
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) fell 17.6% to close at $5.72 after climbing more than 51% on Monday.
  • Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) dropped 14.7% to settle at $4.98. Save Foods highlighted its first commercial sales of its treatment of Medjool dates in Arava region in Israel.
  • P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) fell 12.6% to close at $9.40.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) dropped 11.8% to settle at $23.88.
  • Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) fell 10.4% to close at $77.01 after reporting a proposed offering of $225,000,000 convertible senior notes due 2028.
  • GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) fell 8.3% to close at $81.74 after the company posted Q3 results and issued Q4 forecast.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) dropped 8.3% to close at $9.76. Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Santen entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) and Rocklatan/Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADGI + ADAG)

Adagene's Posts Early Safety, Efficacy Data From Cold Tumors Trial
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; JinkoSolar Issues Weak Sales Forecast
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cumberland Jumps On FDA Nod, Regeneron Says Antibody Treatment May Be Less Effective Against Omicron, ImmunoGen Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com