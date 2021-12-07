60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares jumped 200.4% to close at $15.05 on Monday after the company announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) shares climbed 66.1% to close at $12.51 on Monday. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) agreed to acquire Del Taco Restaurants for $12.51 per share in cash in a deal valued at about $575 million.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) rose 51.2% to settle at $6.94 on above-average volume.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) shares gained 38.5% to close at $13.57 after the company announced interim data from its dose escalation Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of ADI-001.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) surged 30.9% to settle at $6.02.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) gained 29.1% to close at $7.37.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) climbed 27% to settle at $3.43.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) gained 22.8% to close at $18.42.
- GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) gained 21.9% to close at $23.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) rose 21.4% to close at $6.80. IN8bio, last month, named Trishna Goswami, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) gained 21.1% to close at $2.47.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 19.5% to close at $2.82.
- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) gained 18.8% to settle at $2.91.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 18% to close at $2.69.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) climbed 17.8% to settle at $3.38.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) rose 17.3% to close at $7.13.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) gained 17.1% to close at $31.64. Saint-Gobain announced plans to buy GCP Applied Technologies in a deal valued at around $2.3 billion.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) jumped 16.6% to settle at $3.79 as the company said its SPAC Platform partner, Aldel Financial has completed their previously announced business combination with Hagerty.
- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) gained 16% to close at $15.16 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and announced a $30 million buyback.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) rose 15.8% to close at $3.74.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) climbed 15.8% to close at $2.8250. Kubient, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 15.7% to settle at $3.57.
- North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) rose 14.8% to close at $9.86.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) climbed 14.8% to close at $3.96.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) rose 14.8% to settle at $7.38.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) gained 14.7% to close at $9.50.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) rose 13.8% to settle at $3.30.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) rose 9.8% to close at $3.14.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose 6.7% to close at $12.70 on continued strength following the SPACs announcement of a merger with Rumble.
Losers
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) shares fell 55.8% to settle at $4.64 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1/2 study of BDC-1001.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares dropped 41.7% to close at $0.6302 on Monday after the company priced its $30 million underwritten public offering.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 37.8% to close at $48.92. Traders circulated the FDA briefing document saying 'FDA review team does not believe the submitted data demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with AS...'
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) declined 36.5% to close at $3.81 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 study of pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) patients aged two years and older. ARG1-D is a rare disease characterized by high levels of the amino acid arginine. The disease manifestations include spasticity, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and seizures.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) fell 34.6% to settle at $6.85.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) fell 29.8% to close at $10.00. Nam Tai Property confirmed results of special meeting of shareholders.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) dipped 29% to close at $32.53.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) fell 28.4% to close at $10.97.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) fell 28.3% to close at $4.35.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) dipped 27.6% to settle at $27.07 amid a rotation out of the space as well as a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth names.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) dropped 27.4% to close at $1.62.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) fell 23.4% to close at $10.36.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 22.7% to settle at $8.02.
- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) dipped 20.9% to close at $9.64.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) fell 20.9% to settle at $6.22.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) fell 20.6% to close at $16.22. Imago BioSciences, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.44 per share.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 19.5% to settle at $3.30. OceanPal recently entered into a time charter trip contract for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, a 73,691 dwt vessel built in 2005, at a gross charter rate of $18,750 per day, for about 15-20 days.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 18.7% to close at $279.83 as vaccine names pulled back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dipped 18% to settle at $3.18.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) fell 17.5% to close at $2.31.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 17% to close at $7.32. B of A Securities initiated coverage on Vaxxinity with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) dropped 16.7% to settle at $22.26.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) declined 16.2% to close at $4.51.
- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 13.7% to close at $6.87.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dipped 13.5% to close at $265.33. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said there’s a “real risk” that existing COVID-19 vaccines will be less effective against omicron, reported Bloomberg. In contrast, U.S. medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the variant’s severity might be limited.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 13.4% to clsoe at $7.92. Kazia Therapeutics, last week announced final data from a Phase 2 study of paxalisib as first-line therapy in patients with glioblastoma.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 12.7% to close at $4.60.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 12.4% to close at $274.36. Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $286 price target.
- Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) dropped 11.5% to close at $12.51. Erasca, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.46 per share.
- BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) fell 11% to close at $8.56. The company has called itself "the first publicly traded purely digital media company." Buzzfeed started trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 8.9% to close at $8.42. AST SpaceMobile, last month, posted Q3 EPS of $0.07 on sales of $2.45 million.
