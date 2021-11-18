 Skip to main content

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) jumped 157% to $7.51. Longeveron said the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation for the company’s Lomecel-B for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares jumped 78.9% to $38.05. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) agreed to acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $38.25 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $3.3 billion and a premium of 80% to Dicerna's closing price on November 17, 2021.
  • Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO) gained 32.6% to $13.37. Virtuoso Acquisition’s stockholders recently approved proposed merger with Wejo.
  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) gained 19% to $6.24. Pfizer made a $15 million equity investment in Cardiff Oncology as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) jumped 16.2% to $4.2416.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained 16% to $35.78 after the company reported strong Q3 results and also raised FY21 guidance.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) surged 15.9% to $3.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and announced a $100 million buyback.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) gained 13.8% to $42.01 after the company announced Gilead has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus's clinical-stage portfolio. The companies also added a research collaboration.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) surged 13.6% to $4.44.
  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) gained 13.4% to $4.1980 after the company reported US Unique Visitors reached 47.8 million in October.
  • Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) rose 13% to $57.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) gained 12.9% to $67.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 12.7% to $7.78 following Q4 results.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 11.8% to $13.12 after the company announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.
  • BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) rose 11.8% to $14.44 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) gained 10.8% to $3.07.
  • Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) gained 10.1% to $19.04. Arco Platform reported $150 million investments from Dragoneer and General Atlantic Partners.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares rose 9.1% to $31.44 following Q3 earnings.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) rose 8.5% to $2.5823 after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 8.5% to $317.34 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization segments. The company also issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.

Losers

  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NASDAQ: ZME) shares dipped 30.6% to $1.4501 after jumping more than 38% on Wednesday.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell 27.4% to $11.08 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) dropped 20.6% to $3.56 after the company posted weak Q3 results and lowered FY21 revenue guidance.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dipped 18.5% to $1.90.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dropped 18.2% to $10.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 18% to $6.32 following Q3 results.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares declined 16.6% to $16.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 16.3% to $1.6299. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 40% on Wednesday after the company provided a business update.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 15.7% to $68.28 after the company announced a proposed offering of $1,400 million convertible senior notes. The company could also be trading lower following their Q3 earnings results yesterday.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 15.5% to $7.60. Lantronix priced underwritten offering of 4.7 million shares of common stock at $7.50 per share.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) dipped 14.9% to $2.39.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 13.9% to $20.03.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 13.7% to $126.03 as the stock continued to pull back following its post-IPO surge. CNBC's Jim Cramer discussed momentum in the stock and noted investors may want to consider partial profit taking.
  • Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) dropped 13.1% to $13.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) dipped 13% to $21.53 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued updated guidance.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 12.3% to $1.28 after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
  • SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) dropped 12.1% to $3.2701.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 10.9% to $4.35. Progenity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 10.7% to $32.16 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares by certain existing stockholders at $31.00 per share.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) dipped 10.2% to $4.6382. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • The Original BARK Company (NASDAQ: BARK) dropped 10.2% to $5.57. Mike Novotny, Insider at Original Bark, made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 8.8% to $51.74. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weal sales forecast for the current quarter.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares fell 6% to $2.83. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable recently posted H1'21 loss of $0.01 per share.
  • iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) fell 6% to $0.6612. A leading independent proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, recommended iBio shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals ahead of annual meeting.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

