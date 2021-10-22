54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) shares climbed 356.8% to close at $45.50 on Thursday following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.
- Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) rose 45.5% to settle at $29.10 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) shares gained 36.3% to close at $31.00 after Raymond James Financial announced it will acquire the company. TriState Capital announced better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) surged 34.9% to settle at $10.21.
- Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SGAM) jumped 32.9% to close at $12.80. Seaport Global Acquisition SPAC MergerpPartner, Redbox, recently reported that it will add 20+ free ad-supported TV channels to its streaming service.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) gained 31.4% to close at $21.02 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) surged 28.6% to settle at $1.35 after climbing 14% on Wednesday.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) gained 21% to close at $6.17 amid post-IPO volatility.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 20.9% to settle at $9.13 after climbing around 22% on Wednesday.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 19.9% to close at $14.19.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) jumped 16.6% to settle at $8.98. The company announced Q3 earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Enfusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFN) rose 16.5% to close at $19.81 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) climbed 15.9% to close at $20.00.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 15% to settle at $11.20.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) jumped 14% to settle at $22.57 after the company priced its 7.576 million share common stock offering at $19.80 per share.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) gained 13.8% to close at $9.81 following a Dow Jones report suggesting China's internet regulator suggested DiDi, Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun explore listings in Hong Kong.
- WeWork (NYSE: WE) climbed 13.5% to settle at $11.78. WeWork and BowX reported closing of business combination.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) gained 13.5% to close at $2.95.
- Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) surged 12.8% to settle at $178.14.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) gained 12.4% to close at $3.71.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) gained 11.1% to close at $11.13 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) rose 10.7% to settle at $3.4750. Biotricity recently launched Biocare Cardiac application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Series.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) jumped 10.7% to close at $14.40 following a Wednesday report suggesting Zayo held M&A talks with the company.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) gained 9.8% to close at $2.36. Sio Gene Therapies reported interim safety and biomarker data from ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy in GM1 gangliosidosis.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares rose 9.7% to close at $3.86 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares gained 9.5% to close at $9.42. Kadmon Holdings entered into a plan of merger agreement with Sanofi.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 9.3% to close at $148.60 after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares climbed 9% to close at $1.21 after the company reported pricing of public offering for $50 million of common stock.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) climbed 8.6% to close at $0.4885.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 7.3% to settle at $3.22. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ra Medical Systems with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) gained 6.9% to close at $30.57 after the company issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates and raised its dividend.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 6.8% to close at $44.84 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday. Valneva recently reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
Losers
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 51.6% to close at $9.14 on Thursday after jumping 98% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday disclosed the resignation of its CEO and Chairman and announced the appointment of Yilin Wang as CEO.
- Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ: GETVV) dropped 28.6% to close at $2.22
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 22.1% to close at $1.94 after jumping over 22% on Wednesday.
- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) fell 21.3% to close at $27.14 after the company reported results for the third quarter.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) declined 18.4% to settle at $19.95. Treace reported grant of additional U.S. patent on instrumented bunion correction.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) dropped 16.1% to close at $7.90.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) fell 15.9% to settle at $3.12. uCloudlink's GlocalMe introduced Mini Turbo WiFi device.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) fell 15.2% to settle at $4.25 after declining around 7% on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor recently entered a supply agreement with Electrovaya to provide battery systems for its line of Vicinity Lightning EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks.
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY) dropped 11.6% to close at $12.90 after the company priced its IPO at $14.60 per share.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) fell 11.5% to close at $9.58. Shapeways Holdings S-1 showed registration for 35.5 million share and 4 million warrants to buy shares shelf offering.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 10.7% to settle at $11.11.
- AGM Group reported a supply deal with MinerVa Semi for 25K units of its 100 Terahash/Second MinerVa MV7 ASIC Crypto Mining Machines.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) fell 10.5% to close at $102.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 10.5% to close at $3.00. Mercurity Fintech recently reports $5 million private placement of 571 million shares at $0.00875 per share.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dipped 10.5% to close at $1.62 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) fell 10.3% to close at $3.65. Alpine 4 Holdings said that it has acquired Identified Technologies.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 10.1% to settle at $25.99. Stronghold Digital Mining gained 52% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) dipped 9.9% to close at $13.52 after pricing its IPO at $15 per share.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) dropped 9% to close at $145.02 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) declined 8.2% to close at $55.35 following Q3 results.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 8.2% to settle at $7.43 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) fell 6.3% to close at $170.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) fell 6.2% to close at $32.86 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered 2021 guidance.
