54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Spire Global, Inc.. (NYSE: SPIR) shares fell 43.3% to close at $7.10 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. recently appointed Dr. Kevin Petty as Vice President of Weather.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares dipped 38.1% to close at $8.54 on Friday after the company announced the FDA notified it that they identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) dropped 33.8% to close at $27.98. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced new data from its COVID-19 antibody program.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 32.8% to close at $2.50 after the company announced a 4.3 million share offering at $3.25 per share.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 23.6% to close at $0.3536. Farmmi recently agreed to acquire all the shares of Jiangxi Xiangbo Agriculture and Forestry Development Co., Ltd (Xiangbo) for about RMB70 million.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 21.1% to close at $34.35 in reaction to promising data from competitor Merck's COVID-19 antiviral candidate.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dropped 19.3% to settle at $4.30. Clarus Therapeutics filed for offer and sale of up to 19.82 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) fell 18.3% to close at $3.27.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell 18.2% to close at $6.53. Lordstown Motors issued production and financial update. Foxconn will purchase $50 million of Lordstown common stock at price of $6.8983 per share.
- IronNet, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares fell 17.4% to settle at $14.08 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) fell 17.2% to settle at $20.16. Immunome will present preclinical data on anti IL-38 antibody program at The American Association for Cancer Research NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP) dropped 15.3% to close at $2.50.
- Benson Hill Inc. (NASDAQ: BHIL) fell 15.2% to close at $6.05.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares declined 14.9% to settle at $3.25 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 14.7% to close at $46.57 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dropped 14% to settle at $107.51 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is exploring an acquisition of NeoGenomics.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares declined 13.1% to close at $1.52 after jumping 60% on Thursday.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) dropped 12.6% to close at $11.93.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 12.4% to close at $181.60 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) declined 12.3% to close at $16.84 on Friday.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) fell 11.8% to settle at $43.27.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) dipped 11.5% to close at $9.20.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 11.4% to close at $341.09 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%. Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer at Moderna, made a large insider sell on September 30, according to a new SEC filing.
- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) fell 11% to settle at $6.59.
- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) dipped 10.2% to close at $13.29.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) dropped 9.3% to close at $6.89. Lucira Health recently appointed Tony Allen as COO.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 6.7% to close at $254.79 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%. BioNTech dosed the first patient with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 6.5% to close at $2.88. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro with a Buy rating and announced price target of $8.
