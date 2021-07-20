 Skip to main content

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 5:05am   Comments
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares climbed 87.9% to close at $6.39 on Monday after the company won a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and complete sets of WaferPak Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares gained 45.3% to settle at $12.38 after the company announced it presented evidence that its ZYESAMI helps prevent "Cytokine Storm" in patients with COVID-19.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares jumped 43.7% to close at $8.32 on Monday.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares jumped 40.4% to close at $27.00 on Monday after the company disclosed topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of REDWOOD-HCM.
  • Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) surged 38.4% to settle at $5.69.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 31.3% to close at $12.05 on Monday.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) surged 31.1% to close at $4.93.
  • Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares jumped 30.7% to close at $4.17 on Monday after dropping around 9% on Friday.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 27.3% to close at $9.92 amid increased concerns over the weekend related to coronavirus delta variant. Note: Alpha Pro Tech has been the facemask/personal protective equipment play.
  • SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) gained 22.3% to close at $75.93 after Ingersoll Rand offered to buy the company for $85 per share. On June 21, 2021, the SPX Flow Board of Directors rejected the proposal.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) surged 21.4% to settle at $12.20.
  • Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) gained 19.1% to settle at $12.15. Celularity closed the merger with GX Acquisition, giving Celularity $138 million to push the NK cell and T cell therapies into early-stage trials.
  • Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) surged 15% to close at $2.60. Asensus Surgical recently filed a 510(k) submission with the FDA for an expansion of capabilities on the previously cleared Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU).
  • Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) gained 14.9% to close at $9.20. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) surged 13.2% to close at $4.45.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 12.9% to settle at $7.52. Ocugen recently said it initiated a rolling submission of its regulatory application for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin in Canada.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 12.8% to close at $210.51 amid renewed COVID-19 concerns.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 12.6% to close at $3.39 after gaining around 12% on Friday.
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) gained 12.1% to settle at $11.15.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) surged 11% to close at $12.25.
  • The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) gained 10.7% to close at $8.79.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 9.5% to settle at $313.59. Monday's gain came despite weaker sentiment prevailing in the broader market on fears of the Delta variant of COVID-19 impeding the global economic recovery that's underway.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) gained 8.9% to close at $10.40.
  • Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 5.9% to close at $188.12. Zoom Video Communications announced plans to buy Five9 in a $14.7 billion all-stock deal that will help it boost its presence beyond video chat

Losers

  • Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares fell 42.3% to close at $4.10 on Monday after the company priced 13.33 million shares at $4.5 per share to raise $60 million in a secondary public offering.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 27.6% to settle at $4.30. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector traded lower in sympathy with the over market amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have clouded recovery outlook.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 21.7% to close at $1.66 after jumping more than 40% on Friday.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) fell 21.3% to close at $4.17. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NYSE: CPOP) dipped 21.3% to close at $6.85 after dropping 8% on Friday.
  • HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell 20% to close at $8.26. Hyzon Motors announced initiation of trading on Nasdaq under ticker symbol "HYZN."
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) dropped 16.2% to close at $20.20. The company recent priced its IPO at $20 a share.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) fell 15.7% to settle at $25.76.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) fell 15.6% to close at $2.70. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 15% to settle at $8.50 in sympathy with the over market amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have clouded recovery outlook.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) dropped 14.6% to settle at $5.27. Alzamend Neuro, earlier during the month, announced it submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US FDA for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of AL001.
  • F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) fell 14.6% to close at $13.75. F45 Training Holdings reported closing of Initial Public Offering.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) fell 14.5% to settle at $5.00. Aridis Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to in-license the late-stage monoclonal antibody candidate, suvratoxumab for prevention of pneumonia.
  • Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) dropped 14.2% to close at $17.93. Blend Labs shares jumped 16% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $18 a share.
  • Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) dropped 13.6% to close at $10.80. Membership Collective Group recently raised $420 million in an initial public offering.
  • The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) declined 13.5% to settle at $7.21.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 13.3% to close at $3.90.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 13.1% to close at $5.32.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 12.6% to settle at $3.81.
  • Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares declined 12.4% to close at $8.55.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 11.7% to close at $3.56.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) dropped 10.7% to close at $9.34. GreenBox reported acquisition of Transact Europe.
  • Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) fell 10.5% to settle at $18.06. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) shares fell 9.5% to close at $8.79. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $11.
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) fell 9.2% to close at $6.70.
  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) dropped 9.1% to close at $6.16. Tessco Technologies recently issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 8.1% to close at $2.96.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) fell 6.1% to settle at $257.00 amid Zoom acquiring phone service provider Five9.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 6.1% to close at $38.81 after tumbling 10% on Friday.
  • Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) slipped 5.8% to close at $10.11 trading after rising around 4% on Friday.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

