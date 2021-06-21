Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 49 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

(NASDAQ:LOAN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Lydall (NYSE:LDL)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 81.89% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,504.78. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EPSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.34%. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares broke to $7.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.