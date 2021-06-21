 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Monday's morning session saw 49 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Lydall (NYSE:LDL)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 81.89% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,504.78. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $479.41 for a change of up 0.91%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $102.43 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit $301.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $131.13. Shares traded up 1.87%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $355.45 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares broke to $464.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.46. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $58.88. Shares traded up 3.0%.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares broke to $59.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares set a new 52-week high of $147.34 on Monday, moving up 1.07%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.28. The stock was up 3.32% for the day.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.80. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares were up 2.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.33.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.06.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.74. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.34.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares hit a yearly high of $54.65. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
  • Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.91. The stock was up 49.68% for the day.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares broke to $44.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.19%.
  • Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares set a new yearly high of $10.88 this morning. The stock was up 50.24% on the session.
  • LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.98.
  • Lydall (NYSE:LDL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.65. The stock traded up 81.89% on the session.
  • Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares were up 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.83.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.72 Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.87.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.95 with a daily change of up 4.57%.
  • Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) shares were up 4.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28 for a change of up 4.32%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) shares hit a yearly high of $14.64. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares set a new yearly high of $3.95 this morning. The stock was up 5.96% on the session.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.53%.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares hit a yearly high of $21.66. The stock traded up 2.78% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.11. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.50. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.84 on Monday, moving up 0.16%.
  • North American (NYSE:NOA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.35 with a daily change of up 6.8%.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.64 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.43. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares hit $11.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.64%.
  • Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) shares were up 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.81.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.65 on Monday, moving up 1.25%.
  • OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) shares broke to $10.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares hit $24.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.99. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares hit $3.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%.
  • Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.34%.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares broke to $7.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

