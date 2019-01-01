QQQ
Range
24.75 - 24.75
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/3.2K
Div / Yield
0.51/2.06%
52 Wk
19 - 26.26
Mkt Cap
129.7M
Payout Ratio
31.06
Open
24.75
P/E
15.37
EPS
0.32
Shares
5.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Old Point Financial Corp functions in the financial services domain in the United States. As the holding company of The Bank and Trust, it is a nationally chartered trust and wealth management service, provider. Its suite of services includes commercial banking solutions such as loan, deposit and cash management, which are rendered through a chain of branches throughout the country. It operates through segments such as Bank, Trust and Other. The major part of its income comprises of interest and dividends.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320
REV13.263M

Analyst Ratings

Old Point Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Old Point Financial (OPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Old Point Financial's (OPOF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Old Point Financial (OPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Old Point Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Old Point Financial (OPOF)?

A

The stock price for Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) is $24.75 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Old Point Financial (OPOF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Old Point Financial (OPOF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Old Point Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Old Point Financial (OPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Old Point Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Old Point Financial (OPOF) operate in?

A

Old Point Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.