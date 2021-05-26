41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) shares surged 34.4% to $2.7282. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 30.4% to $1.93. Sinovant Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics disclosed topline results from Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) shares gained 22.4% to $14.12. Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company and PDL Community Bancorp adopted a Plan of Conversion and Reorganization, under which both companies will reorganize into a new stock holding company and will conduct a second-step stock offering of new shares.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 21% to $39.18. Owens & Minor said it sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.00-$3.50. The company also issued long-term target for $12 billion in revenues and over $6 in adjusted EPS by 2026.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares jumped 20.9% to $18.95.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares rose 19.5% to $3.25 after jumping over 28% on Tuesday.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 16.8% to $9.35.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) surged 16.8% to $98.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 guidance. The company also announced plans to buyback a minimum of $200 million of its common shares in 2021.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 16.2% to $10.98. Inspired Entertainment’s selling shareholder, the Landgame Trust, sold 5.4 million shares at $9.25 per share in a secondary public equity offering.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) surged 16% to $4.57. Express is expected to report its first quarter results on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) gained 15% to $7.80. Ondas Holdings recently inked an agreement to acquire fully-automated commercial drone system developer American Robotics for $70.6 million.
- ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) rose 14.9% to $8.74 following Q1 results.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) gained 14.6% to $43.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) rose 14.3% to $50.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 14.3% to $4.12.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) surged 13.7% to $238.26 as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to squeeze the stocks higher.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 13.4% to $195.85 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY21 guidance. Zscaler also announced plans to acquire Smokescreen.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) rose 13.4% to $39.66 following upbeat Q1 results.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 13.2% to $24.01 following Q1 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 13.2% to $13.61.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 13.2% to $22.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported a 334.4% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) surged 12.6% to $11.35 after the company reported a partnership with isMedia to jointly develop NFT platform.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 12.5% to $25.45 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 12.3% to $9.25 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 12.2% to $37.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 12% to $28.15 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) gained 10.6% to $58.31.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 8.4% to $3.8650 after the company revealed in a filing that Timothy Springer, a director of the board, bought 2,773,479 shares of the company at $3.19 apiece.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares dipped 37.8% to $8.41 after the FDA instituted a clinical hold on the company’s CTI-1601 clinical program as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA), a neurodegenerative movement disorder.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) fell 18.7% to $4.2350 after the company issued a company update. A leading corporate vehicle sourcing partner for CarLotz has paused consignments to the company.
- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) fell 18% to $14.55. Following the pre-NDA meeting, the FDA has asked Travere Therapeutics to submit additional data for the sparsentan program in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), characterized by scarring (sclerosis) in the kidney. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $19 price target.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 14.2% to $1.1750. Clarus Therapeutics defeated Lipocine's patent infringement lawsuit on summary judgment.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) dropped 13.4% to $8.30. Scopus BioPharma recently announced the FDA has approved its IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, the company's distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) shares fell 9.8% to $18.00 after the company reported Q1 results.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 8.7% to $21.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals, through its Georgia subsidiary, said it has signed a master services agreement with Cromos Pharma, LLC to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of COVID-19 related drugs and vaccines in Central Europe and the Caucasus Region.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dropped 8.7% to $14.35 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dipped 8.6% to $9.72 after dropping 15% on Tuesday. Quadpay, a Zip Company, recently announced a partnership with Newegg Inc.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 8.2% to $10.12. RLX Technology is expected to report Q1 results on June 2.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 8.1% to $33.53 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) dropped 7.7% to $22.78 after the company reported a proposed public offering of Class A common stock.
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) fell 6.3% to $32.63 following Q1 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas