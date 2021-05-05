 Skip to main content

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares jumped 64.9% to $7.75 after the company reported an order for 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) gained 53.5% to $4.36 after Amryt Pharma agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock combination.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) jumped 47.3% to $1.90 after the company announced it successfully resolved its lawsuit with Fraunhofer USA.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares climbed 43% to $5.30 after the company reported its acquired Kuur Therapeutics Inc, a portfolio company of IP Group plc, for $70 million upfront.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 40.4% to $13.94.
  • Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYW) jumped 23.6% to $23.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 20.6% to $6.19 following Q1 results.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) surged 20% to $22.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also issued strong Q2 EPS guidance.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained 17.3% to $3.11 after the company reported it sees preliminary Q1 sales of $13 million, up 132% year over year.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares jumped 16.5% to $3.75 after the company announced it will seek court authorization for Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
  • Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) surged 15.7% to $62.35 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) shares rose 15.7% to $16.79 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) gained 15% to $16.59 following strong quarterly results.
  • Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) gained 15% to $258.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 14.2% to $6.29 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) gained 13.8% to $13.40. B of A Securities upgraded Oceaneering International from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12.5 to $15.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) rose 13.2% to $3.08 after dropping over 27% on Tuesday.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 13.2% to $10.27.
  • XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) climbed 13.1% to $43.47 after the company reported Q1 net income and total gross sales results up from last year.
  • MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) surged 12.5% to $10.86.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) gained 12.3% to $32.44 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) surged 10.7% to $47.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 9.3% to $88.62.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) gained 8.8% to $11.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 6.5% to $101.77 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 6.3% to $81.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 5% to $145.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued strong Q2 sales guidance.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 4.2% to $92.36 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares fell 32.2% to $1.45 after the company announced a $40 million bought deal offering of common stock.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 28.6% to $10.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. B. Riley FBR downgraded Intrusion from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $13.5.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares dropped 26.7% to $18.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Stifel downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $37 to $20.
  • Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 19.8% to $56.28 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 19.4% to $0.8620 after surging 40% on Tuesday.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAM) dropped 19.1% to $7.37 after reporting a loss for its first quarter.
  • Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) dipped 16.6% to $38.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies from Buy to Hold.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 16% to $4.41. Recently, the company successfully launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test that tests for both IgG & IgM antibodies.
  • Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) dropped 16% to $64.46 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) fell 15.1% to $5.45 after the company reported pricing of proposed public offering of securities.
  • Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) dropped 14.4% to $12.47 following weak quarterly results.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 14.35% to $21.22 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 14% to $4.2006. BioLineRx shares climbed 53% on Tuesday after the company announced positive top-line results from the GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, in combination with granulocyte colony stimulating factor, the standard-of-care, for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
  • Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) dropped 14% to $36.71 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) fell 13.4% to $4.45 following weak quarterly results.
  • Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) dropped 12% to $37.78 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 10.3% to $115.02 after reporting a Q1 loss.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 10.3% to $5.33 after jumping 58% on Tuesday.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) dipped 9.5% to $122.15 after the company issued mixed Q2 guidance.
  • Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) fell 9% to $94.22 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also said Lewis Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer has decided to retire later this year.
  • HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) fell 8.1% to $33.27 after the company reported a Q1 loss and announced the acquisition of Puget Sound Refinery for $350 million.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 6% to $51.96. Last week, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.

