 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) shares jumped 102.5% to $35.54 after the company reported a strong rise in Q4 earnings and sales.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 58.7% to $40.00 after the company reported an increase in Q4 earnings and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) gained 47.1% to $13.88 after the company announced that FDA has approved the new drug application for Azstarys, formerly referred to as KP415, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients age six years and older. It contains serdexmethylphenidate, KemPharm's prodrug of d-methylphenidate.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares rose 40.5% to $4.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to secure global rights from Ovid for soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) for the treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, including Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
  • 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOW) gained 36.6% to $13.86 after the company announced plans to sell additional stock and concert to a fully public company.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 33% to $5.33 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 27.5% to $12.24 after Bharat Biotech, the company's COVID-19 vaccine development partner in India, announced Phase 3 results of coronavirus vaccine dubbed as Covaxin (BBV152).
  • Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) gained 27.5% to $5.00 as the company reported the FDA clearance for senhance surgical system.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) surged 23.3% to $10.48 after the company announced it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei Logistics.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 22.9% to $22.15 as the company agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management for $3.3 billion.
  • Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: HZON) rose 17.8% to $11.92. Sportradar is reportedly in discussions to go public through a deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp. II.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) gained 19.5% to $2.8799.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 16.8% to $24.92 amid rise in Bitcoin prices.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 16.5% to $7.92. SOS recently issued a press release responding to "misleading 'short and distort' allegations."
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 16.1% to $51.48 following an increase in Bitcoin prices.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 16.1% to $7.97.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 14.5% to $6.94 after the company announced plans to collaborate with Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 13.1% to $15.64.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 12.8% to $6.09. Sino-Global Shipping, on Monday, said it will now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares rose 12.7% to $39.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares jumped 12.6% to $3.58.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) gained 12.5% to $18.28.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 12.5% to $8.85 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) surged 11.8% to $86.68 after the company reported Q4 results and disclosed a $150 million buyback plan.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 10.7% to $10.49. Nam Tai Property issued an update on litigation filed by IsZo Capital.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 10.3% to $62.91 after the company reported average daily rideshare rides in February were up 4% month over month.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.6% to $38.23 amid higher Bitcoin prices.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.5% to $53.28 following an increase in Bitcoin prices.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 7.6% to $122.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 7.1% to $4.07 after dropping 10% on Tuesday.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 6.3% to $7.32 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Topcon Corporation. The transaction provides $19.5 million cash to Iridex.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares dipped 32.5% to $39.00. Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline have provided an update on the VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) arm of NIH-sponsored ACTIV Program Phase 3 trial in hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKT) fell 19.7% to $33.42 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $30 per share.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 18.6% to $2.4092 after the company priced its 19.29 million share common stock and warrants offering.
  • Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) fell 16.3% to $3.28 after surging over 13% on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, reported that Focus Respiratory, LLC, a subsidiary of Great Elm Healthcare, LLC, acquired Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) shares dropped 14.7% to $2.95.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 13.7% to $5.74. Nanoviricides shares jumped over 57% on Tuesday after the company reported on the "strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness" of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the Company is preparing a pre-IND application.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) dropped 13.3% to $3.1684 after reporting Q4 results.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 13.3% to $85.13.
  • Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares declined 12.6% to $20.26 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 12.4% to $36.69 after the company reported full-year fiscal earnings and updated investors on its plans to launch sports betting.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dipped 12.2% to $4.33. Sensus Healthcare, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) dropped 11.6% to $12.68.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) fell 11.6% to $59.89.
  • Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 11.4% to $28.59 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares dropped 10.3% to $50.33. ZoomInfo, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
  • Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.6% to $215.41. Etsy, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 8.7% to $8.33 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 8.6% to $6.61. Communications Systems jumped over 35% on Tuesday after the company reported an agreement to merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC.
  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 7.9% to $28.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) fell 7.1% to $259.63 after the company announced it launched a follow-on offering of $700 million of ordinary shares.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) fell 6.5% to $71.86 after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2b CAPTIVE trial showed it did not meet its primary endpoint.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + AESE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Ambarella Q4 Earnings
The Renaissance Of The Moonshot Era
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com