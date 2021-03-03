52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) shares jumped 102.5% to $35.54 after the company reported a strong rise in Q4 earnings and sales.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 58.7% to $40.00 after the company reported an increase in Q4 earnings and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) gained 47.1% to $13.88 after the company announced that FDA has approved the new drug application for Azstarys, formerly referred to as KP415, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients age six years and older. It contains serdexmethylphenidate, KemPharm's prodrug of d-methylphenidate.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares rose 40.5% to $4.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to secure global rights from Ovid for soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) for the treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, including Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOW) gained 36.6% to $13.86 after the company announced plans to sell additional stock and concert to a fully public company.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 33% to $5.33 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 27.5% to $12.24 after Bharat Biotech, the company's COVID-19 vaccine development partner in India, announced Phase 3 results of coronavirus vaccine dubbed as Covaxin (BBV152).
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) gained 27.5% to $5.00 as the company reported the FDA clearance for senhance surgical system.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) surged 23.3% to $10.48 after the company announced it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei Logistics.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 22.9% to $22.15 as the company agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management for $3.3 billion.
- Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: HZON) rose 17.8% to $11.92. Sportradar is reportedly in discussions to go public through a deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp. II.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) gained 19.5% to $2.8799.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 16.8% to $24.92 amid rise in Bitcoin prices.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 16.5% to $7.92. SOS recently issued a press release responding to "misleading 'short and distort' allegations."
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 16.1% to $51.48 following an increase in Bitcoin prices.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 16.1% to $7.97.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 14.5% to $6.94 after the company announced plans to collaborate with Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 13.1% to $15.64.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 12.8% to $6.09. Sino-Global Shipping, on Monday, said it will now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares rose 12.7% to $39.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares jumped 12.6% to $3.58.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) gained 12.5% to $18.28.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 12.5% to $8.85 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) surged 11.8% to $86.68 after the company reported Q4 results and disclosed a $150 million buyback plan.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 10.7% to $10.49. Nam Tai Property issued an update on litigation filed by IsZo Capital.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 10.3% to $62.91 after the company reported average daily rideshare rides in February were up 4% month over month.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.6% to $38.23 amid higher Bitcoin prices.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.5% to $53.28 following an increase in Bitcoin prices.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 7.6% to $122.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 7.1% to $4.07 after dropping 10% on Tuesday.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 6.3% to $7.32 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Topcon Corporation. The transaction provides $19.5 million cash to Iridex.
Losers
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares dipped 32.5% to $39.00. Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline have provided an update on the VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) arm of NIH-sponsored ACTIV Program Phase 3 trial in hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKT) fell 19.7% to $33.42 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $30 per share.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 18.6% to $2.4092 after the company priced its 19.29 million share common stock and warrants offering.
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) fell 16.3% to $3.28 after surging over 13% on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, reported that Focus Respiratory, LLC, a subsidiary of Great Elm Healthcare, LLC, acquired Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) shares dropped 14.7% to $2.95.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 13.7% to $5.74. Nanoviricides shares jumped over 57% on Tuesday after the company reported on the "strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness" of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the Company is preparing a pre-IND application.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) dropped 13.3% to $3.1684 after reporting Q4 results.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 13.3% to $85.13.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares declined 12.6% to $20.26 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 12.4% to $36.69 after the company reported full-year fiscal earnings and updated investors on its plans to launch sports betting.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dipped 12.2% to $4.33. Sensus Healthcare, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) dropped 11.6% to $12.68.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) fell 11.6% to $59.89.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 11.4% to $28.59 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares dropped 10.3% to $50.33. ZoomInfo, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.6% to $215.41. Etsy, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 8.7% to $8.33 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 8.6% to $6.61. Communications Systems jumped over 35% on Tuesday after the company reported an agreement to merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 7.9% to $28.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) fell 7.1% to $259.63 after the company announced it launched a follow-on offering of $700 million of ordinary shares.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) fell 6.5% to $71.86 after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2b CAPTIVE trial showed it did not meet its primary endpoint.
