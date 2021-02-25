40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) rose 199.3% to $12.30 in pre-market trading.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares rose 54.4% to $28.47 in pre-market trading after jumping around 55% on Wednesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 54.1% to $141.33 in pre-market trading. GameStop, the stock that became a rallying cry for retail traders and Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, surged more than 100% on Wednesday.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 41.4% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced the extension of a key distribution agreement.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 31.4% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after climbing over 40% on Wednesday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 23.4% to $12.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strong rises in quarterly earnings.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. rose 20.9% to $12.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) rose 20% to $7.64 in pre-market trading. Novo Integrated Sciences shares jumped 70% on Wednesday after the company stock was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 19.3% to $10.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Wednesday.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 17.6% to $2.88 in pre-market trading. China’s TD Holdings’ subsidiary Tongdow (Hainan) Digital Technology inked a letter of intent (LOI) with Yunfeihu IoT and Tongdow E-commerce Group on February 5, 2021, to acquire eight software copyrights for commodities storage in digital cloud warehouse.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 16.7% to $9.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Wednesday.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 15% to $21.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 13.8% to $103.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 13.5% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced the peer-reviewed publication of a study investigating the effects of co-administration of ImmTOR nanoparticles to adeno-associated viral vectors on transgene expression in mice.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) rose 12% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday. Cuentas, earlier during the month, priced upsized 2.79 million share public offering at $4.30 per share.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) rose 11.3% to $5.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 10.7% to $4.86 in pre-market trading. Reliance Global Group, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of industry pioneer and entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 10.6% to $140.55 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) rose 10.2% to $10.78 in pre-market trading. CarLotz, is expected to release its Q4 results on March 15, 2021.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 9% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Wednesday.
- Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ: MLAC) rose 8.7% to $11.14 in pre-market trading. PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk is in talks to merge with Malacca Straits Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHAC) rose 8.7% to $13.80 in pre-market trading. Humacyte Inc recently agreed to go public through a merger with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares rose 8.4% to $16.41 in pre-market trading. Workhorse shares dropped 8% on Wednesday after Oshkosh received a contract with the US Postal Service for delivery vehicles.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5% to $152.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it shipped its variant-specific vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to the NIH for clinical study.
Losers
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) shares fell 18% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) rose 13% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 9.7% to $3.81 in pre-market trading. Vaccinex recently announced the signing of two multi-project deals with leading pharmaceutical companies focused on leveraging its ActivMAb platform.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 9.2% to $8.28 in pre-market trading. Casa Systems, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) fell 9% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 8.8% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) fell 8.8% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Wednesday.
- Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE: TGB) fell 8.5% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after reporting year-end results.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 8.5% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. R.R. Donnelley & Sons shares jumped 20% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 8.3% to $52.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 8.2% to $8.20 in pre-market trading. The European Commission recently designated Orphan Medicinal Product status to Ocugen's (NASDAQ: OCGN) OCU400 (AAV5-hNR2E3) to treat both retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber Congenital amaurosis.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 7.5% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently initiated the expansion stage of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its lead candidate seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 6.6% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- NetApp, Inc.. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 6.4% to $67.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4guidance.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 6.4% to $238.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 6.2% to $2.27 in pre-market trading.
