Range
10.1 - 10.12
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/33K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.66 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
181.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.12
P/E
36.34
EPS
0.34
Shares
18M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 7:17AM
Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Malacca Straits Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malacca Straits Acq (MLAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malacca Straits Acq (NASDAQ: MLAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malacca Straits Acq's (MLAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malacca Straits Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Malacca Straits Acq (MLAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malacca Straits Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Malacca Straits Acq (MLAC)?

A

The stock price for Malacca Straits Acq (NASDAQ: MLAC) is $10.1 last updated Today at 4:12:39 PM.

Q

Does Malacca Straits Acq (MLAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malacca Straits Acq.

Q

When is Malacca Straits Acq (NASDAQ:MLAC) reporting earnings?

A

Malacca Straits Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malacca Straits Acq (MLAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malacca Straits Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Malacca Straits Acq (MLAC) operate in?

A

Malacca Straits Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.