48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares jumped 79.2% to $2.24 on more than 4x average volume. The company’s shares gained around 9% on Wednesday.
- QuantumScape Corp. Cl A (NYSE: QS) surged 60.6% to $37.74.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) jumped 48.8% to $2.99. FreightCar America reported receipt of stockholder approval for issuance of warrant and funding of new term loan.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) surged 41% to $4.5512. Oramed recently initiated Phase 3 trial of oral insulin.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) surged 33.5% to $7.50.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) gained 29% to $7.20.
- Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) shares gained 27.1% to $13.97. Apex Technology Acquisition recently announced it would acquire AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) surged 26.1% to $30.47 after the company announced that the FDA approved its IMCIVREE as a therapy for chronic weight management in patients with obesity due to POMC, PCSK1, and LEPR deficiency.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 25% to $75.63.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 24.4% to $127.42 as investors watch for COVID-19 vaccine developments.
- Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: JG) surged 22.2% to $3.86 after the company announced it signed a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement and 5G messaging connection test agreement with Beijing Unicorn. Aurora Mobile also released Q3 results on Wednesday.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 19.4% to $3.45.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares jumped 18.5% to $3.9128.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 17.9% to $8.89.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) shares rose 17.6% to $9.76. Kaleyra recently announced two new agreements with top financial institutions from K-Lab Initiatives.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 17.2% to $127.91. Positive vaccine news has made the stock increasingly volatile as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) rose 16.4% to $16.40 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) jumped 16.2% to $53.55.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 16% to $22.19.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) climbed 15.5% to $2.6332.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) shares rose 15.3% to $47.06.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 15.2% to $7.95 after the company reported that SmartPharma and DARPA signed a joint program executive contract for the development of rapid countermeasures against Covid-19 using gene-encoded neutralizing antibodies.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 15% to $7.86. Lifeway Foods, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) climbed 13% to $19.65.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 12.8% to $1.0150. IZEA Worldwide shares jumped over 12% on Wednesday on Salesforce-Slack acquisition talks.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares gained 12.2% to $5.51.
- GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) climbed 11.6% to $12.34.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 11.4% to $19.76 after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 11.2% to $1.89 after jumping over 7% on Wednesday. Verastem, ealier during the month, swung to a profit in the recent quarter.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) rose 10% to $9.89 after climbing around 23% on Wednesday. Shift Technologies, earlier during the month, released Q3 results.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) rose 8.4% to $12.49.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) gained 8.3% to $12.43. Tuscan Holdings, earlier during the month, announced intent to combine with Microvast.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 8.2% to $1.85 after climbing over 31% on Wednesday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) gained 6.8% to $1.4195 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC) shares tumbled 23.4% to $17.06 after jumping over 86% on Wednesday. Vehicle-to-grid charging company Nuvve is going public through a merger with Newborn
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares dipped 21.3% to $2.36 after climbing 40% on Wednesday.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 19.5% to $3.97 after reporting Q3 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares dropped 16.5% to $4.27. Two Point One, LLC recently disclosed a 5.7% active stake in Marathon Patent Group.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc- ADR (NASDAQ: MFH) dropped 14.6% to $2.5273 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 14.3% to $6.23 after the Chinese authorities have seized $4 billion in crypto from PlusToken scam.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares dipped 12.8% to $6.45. Geospace Technologies released quarterly results last week.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 11.9% to $3.11 after surging over 24% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 11.3% to $6.28 amid decline in Bitcoin prices.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 11.1% to $5.66. Canaan is expected to report Q3 results on November 30.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares dropped 9.8% to $2.355 after declining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares declined 9.4% to $27.41. Nikola shares fell over 12% on Wednesday after CEO Mark Russell withheld from throwing light on the future of a $2 billion deal with General Motors.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) fell 6.8% to $24.18 after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 5.2% to $0.3795. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares dipped 50% on Wednesday after the company's Pebble Limited Partnership was informed by the US Army Corps Of Engineers that its application for permits under the Clean Water Act and other federal statutes has been denied.
