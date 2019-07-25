Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 5:50am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares gained 40.8% to close at $3.73 on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 26.9% to close at $15.36.
  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) gained 26.7% to close at $2.61.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) shares gained 20.5% to close at $57.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance on the high end of analyst estimates.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 18.8% to close at $17.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates and an increase in daily active users from Q2 last year.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) gained 17.7% to close at $85.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares surged 17.2% to close at $5.01 on Wednesday.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. . (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 15.3% to close at $2.34.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 15% to close at $6.15.
  • Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) rose 14.9% to close at $65.22.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 14.6% to close at $20.13.
  • Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $11.93.
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) rose 14% to close at $63.22 following Q2 results.
  • Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) climbed 12.8% to close at $133.34 following strong Q2 results.
  • Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) rose 12.6% to close at $4.10.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) climbed 12.4% to close at $3.99.
  • MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) climbed 12.3% to close at $3.97.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) rose 12.3% to close at $12.76.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) climbed 12.3% to close at $18.94.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 12.1% to close at $5.29.
  • Afya Ltd. (NASDAQ: AFYA) gained 12% to close at $27.45.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 11.9% to close at $5.28.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) climbed 11.1% to close at $4.20.
  • Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares gained 10.5% to close at $4.52 after the company announced an update on its strategic collaboration with Celgene.
  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) gained 10.4% to close at $32.70.
  • Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 10.2% to close at $15.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) rose 10.1% to close at $31.85 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) gained 9.9% to close at $5.00.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) shares rose 9.9% to close at $214.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales guidance. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) rose 8.9% to close at $92.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 8% to close at $7.66. Dish agreed to a $5 billion deal for wireless assets in deal with T-Mobile and Sprint, Bloomberg reported.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 7.4% to close at $129.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance in-line with analyst estimates.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 5.2% to close at $777.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 comps.

Losers

  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 22.1% to close at $2.04 after declining 4.03% on Tuesday.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares tumbled 21.7% to close at $23.54 on Wednesday after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
  • LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) dropped 20.5% to close at $1.82. Wells Fargo downgraded LSC Communications from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 19.1% to close at $14.42 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered its guidance.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) fell 18.2% to close at $4.49 after the company announced a $100 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2024.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) dropped 17.3% to close at $6.50.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 16.9% to close at $74.51 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) dropped 16.8% to close at $1.7550.
  • Calix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALX) declined 13.8% to close at $6.29 following Q2 results.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 13.3% to close at $4.31.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 13% to close at $2.96 on Wednesday after climbing 47.83% on Tuesday.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) dipped 10.8% to close at $2.23.
  • Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) dropped 10.5% to close at $34.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dipped 9.7% to close at $5.95 following Q2 results.
  • MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) fell 9.1% to close at $334.25 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares fell 8.5% to close at $2.37.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares fell 3.1% to close at $73.57. Seattle Genetics priced 7.1 million share public offering of common stock at $70 per share.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACST + AFYA)

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Afya Opens Above IPO Price
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday