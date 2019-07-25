50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares gained 40.8% to close at $3.73 on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 results.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 26.9% to close at $15.36.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) gained 26.7% to close at $2.61.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) shares gained 20.5% to close at $57.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance on the high end of analyst estimates.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 18.8% to close at $17.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates and an increase in daily active users from Q2 last year.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) gained 17.7% to close at $85.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares surged 17.2% to close at $5.01 on Wednesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. . (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 15.3% to close at $2.34.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 15% to close at $6.15.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) rose 14.9% to close at $65.22.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 14.6% to close at $20.13.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $11.93.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) rose 14% to close at $63.22 following Q2 results.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) climbed 12.8% to close at $133.34 following strong Q2 results.
- Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) rose 12.6% to close at $4.10.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) climbed 12.4% to close at $3.99.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) climbed 12.3% to close at $3.97.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) rose 12.3% to close at $12.76.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) climbed 12.3% to close at $18.94.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 12.1% to close at $5.29.
- Afya Ltd. (NASDAQ: AFYA) gained 12% to close at $27.45.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 11.9% to close at $5.28.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) climbed 11.1% to close at $4.20.
- Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares gained 10.5% to close at $4.52 after the company announced an update on its strategic collaboration with Celgene.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) gained 10.4% to close at $32.70.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 10.2% to close at $15.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) rose 10.1% to close at $31.85 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) gained 9.9% to close at $5.00.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) shares rose 9.9% to close at $214.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales guidance. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) rose 8.9% to close at $92.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 8% to close at $7.66. Dish agreed to a $5 billion deal for wireless assets in deal with T-Mobile and Sprint, Bloomberg reported.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 7.4% to close at $129.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance in-line with analyst estimates.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 5.2% to close at $777.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 comps.
Losers
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 22.1% to close at $2.04 after declining 4.03% on Tuesday.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares tumbled 21.7% to close at $23.54 on Wednesday after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) dropped 20.5% to close at $1.82. Wells Fargo downgraded LSC Communications from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 19.1% to close at $14.42 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered its guidance.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) fell 18.2% to close at $4.49 after the company announced a $100 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) dropped 17.3% to close at $6.50.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 16.9% to close at $74.51 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) dropped 16.8% to close at $1.7550.
- Calix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALX) declined 13.8% to close at $6.29 following Q2 results.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 13.3% to close at $4.31.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 13% to close at $2.96 on Wednesday after climbing 47.83% on Tuesday.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) dipped 10.8% to close at $2.23.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) dropped 10.5% to close at $34.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dipped 9.7% to close at $5.95 following Q2 results.
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) fell 9.1% to close at $334.25 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares fell 8.5% to close at $2.37.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares fell 3.1% to close at $73.57. Seattle Genetics priced 7.1 million share public offering of common stock at $70 per share.
