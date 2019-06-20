Market Overview

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2019 4:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares surged 224.4% to close at $49.80 on Wednesday.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares jumped 223.7% to close at $6.41 on Wednesday after the company reported FDA approval of its BAXDELA sNDA for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares gained 40.4% to close at $1.32 after the company signed a commercial agreement with Elbit Systems for exclusive marketing of its software for the defense market.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 39.9% to close at $3.12.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) climbed 36.7% to close at $7.90 after the company expanded its research collaboration and licensing agreement with Ultragenyx to develop nucleic acid therapies. The company will receive upfront payments and an equity investment.
  • MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) climbed 26.9% to close at $1.70 after the company disclosed positive top-line results from a study evaluating the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) surged 18.6% to close at $4.40.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 17.3% to close at $2.58.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) shares rose 17.5% to close at $3.36.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 16.8% to close at $3.20.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) jumped 15% to close at $46.96.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares gained 13.9% to close at $2.71.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) gained 13.6% to close at $29.33 after the company announced it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
  • LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) rose 11% to close at $5.76.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 10.8% to close at $45.47.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares jumped 10.6% to close at $14.61.
  • Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) gained 10.3% to close at $30.12. Jabil reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued in-line Q4 guidance.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 10.3% to close at $2.4700.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) surged 10.2% to close at $2.48.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares rose 10% to close at $5.16.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) gained 8.9% to close at $5.37 after the company announced Wednesday its entrance to the U.S. market, starting in the state of California.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 8.9% to close at $32.45 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 7.6% to close at $6.95.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 5.7% to close at $10.38.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 5.2% to close at $291.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) gained 4.8% to close at $2.20 after the company reported submission of FDA Type-A meeting request for intravenous CONTEPO.
  • Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) gained 4.4% to close at $94.41 after the company announced it would combine with Peabody Energy for a joint venture.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares rose 4.1% to close at $15.17. US Steel projects Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $250 million.

 

Losers

  • Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JSYN) shares fell 45.7% to close at $5.03. After the closing bell, Jensyn Acquisition reported that the shareholders had approved a merger with peck Electric.
  • Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) dropped 27.6% to close at $0.0790 on Wednesday after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
  • Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares declined 24.8% to close at $3.8500 after the company reported a 10 million shares common stock offering.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares dropped 24.5% to close at $2.9300 on Wednesday after climbing 167.59% on Tuesday.
  • Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ: CHKE) fell 24.4% to close at $0.6050 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) shares dipped 19.6% to close at $1.48 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio priced its 20.41 million share offering at $1.47 per share.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 17.1% to close at $11.00.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 13.7% to close at $4.0900 after the company priced its 12.5 million share offering of common stock at $4.00 per share.
  • QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 13.7% to close at $0.6130 after the company announced the pricing of a 16 million share common stock offering at $0.50 per share, which will result in approximately $8 million in gross proceeds from the offering.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) dipped 12.6% to close at $4.18.
  • Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) fell 11.4% to close at $0.8591 after the company received EMA feedback on its Phase 3 prostate cancer trial design. The company expects data from a single phase 3 trial, if successful, will be sufficient to support marketing approval in Europe.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares fell 10.6% to close at $4.7400.
  • Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) shares fell 10.3% to close at $15.11. Synalloy cut FY2019 guidance from $30.037 million to $21.904 million. Synalloy cut its net income guidance from $9.331 million to $2.779 million.
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dropped 9.9% to close at $10.37.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) dropped 9.8% to close at $2.12.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares slipped 9.3% to close at $3.03.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) fell 9.2% to close at $18.31. Zymeworks filed prospectus supplements for offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants.
  • Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) dipped 8.9% to close at $2.4600.
  • Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) dropped 8.7% to close at $11.38. Green Plains announced plans to suspend quarterly dividend and priced offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2024.
  • Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) dropped 8.5% to close at $2.7100.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) declined 8.4% to close at $8.24.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 8% to close at $71.04 after the company reported a proposed offering of US$850 million convertible senior note.
  • Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) shares declined 7.3% to close at $5.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 7.3% to close at $5.21. Jaguar Health reported key finding for final canalevia technical section for proposed indication of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs.
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 7.1% to close at $2.88 after rising 11.11% on Tuesday.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) fell 6.3% to close at $39.20. JP Morgan downgraded Energizer from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $45 to $36.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) fell 6% to close at $31.30.

8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019