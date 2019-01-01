Comments

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF

KOOLARCA
$10.52
0.111.02%
At Close: -
15 minutes delayed

Sector
Unknown
Region
US
AUM
37.96M
Fund Score

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA: KOOL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$10.52
High$10.52
52 Wk High10.84
AUM37.96M
Dividend$0.02
Ex-Div DateJun 28, 2024
Volume1
Market Cap-
Mgmt Fee0.75%
P/E Ratio-
Prev. Close$10.41
Low$10.52
52 Wk Low9.50
Shares Out3.37M
Yield0.23%
Div. FreqU
Avg. Volume Daily6.99K
Beta0.04
Avg. Expense Ratio0.94%
P/B Ratio-

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF.

Q

What is the forecast for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL)?

A

The stock price for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA: KOOL) is $10.516 last updated Today at July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF.

Q

When is Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL) reporting earnings?

A

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF.

ETF Details
SectorUnknown
Category-
Investment StyleLarge Cap Growth
Fund InceptionApr 1, 2024
Managers
Mark Cool
Tyler Kocon
Definition-
Investment Policy
NA