Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA: KOOL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$10.52
|High
|$10.52
|52 Wk High
|10.84
|AUM
|37.96M
|Dividend
|$0.02
|Ex-Div Date
|Jun 28, 2024
|Volume
|1
|Market Cap
|-
|Mgmt Fee
|0.75%
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Prev. Close
|$10.41
|Low
|$10.52
|52 Wk Low
|9.50
|Shares Out
|3.37M
|Yield
|0.23%
|Div. Freq
|U
|Avg. Volume Daily
|6.99K
|Beta
|0.04
|Avg. Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|P/B Ratio
|-
You can purchase shares of Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL) through any online brokerage.
The stock price for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA: KOOL) is $10.516 last updated Today at July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT.
|Sector
|Unknown
|Category
|-
|Investment Style
|Large Cap Growth
|Fund Inception
|Apr 1, 2024
|Managers
Mark Cool
Tyler Kocon
|Definition
|-