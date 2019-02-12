44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CAS Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASM) shares surged 53.8 percent to $2.41 after Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) agreed to acquire the company for $2.45 per share in cash.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 40.5 percent to $0.6183 after the company signed a term sheet with TheraCann International for an exclusive license of CertainT platform for legal cannabis and Hemp.
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) climbed 21.3 percent to $99.35 after the company announced it will be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $99 per share.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 19.3 percent to $34.00.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) shares jumped 17.9 percent to $50.48 after reporting upbeat Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares surged 17.3 percent to $6.92 after the company reported a three-year, $785 thousand new customer service contract.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) jumped 16.8 percent to $20.27 after reporting Q3 results.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 15.4 percent to $3.3225 after the company disclosed that it has entered into a $72.5 million loan facility with Perceptive Advisors.
- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) gained 14.7 percent to $10.23 after the FTC staff filed a joint motion requesting a delay of remaining appeals deadline to resolve competitive concerns over Tronox's pending acquisition of The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares climbed 13.7 percent to $10.98 after JAB proposed a partial tender offer to acquire additional shares at $11.65 per share in cash.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) gained 12.5 percent to $40.17 following Q4 results.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) shares rose 11.9 percent to $33.48 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) climbed 11.1 percent to $162.56 following strong Q4 results.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) gained 10.6 percent to $3.96.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 9.9 percent to $7.66. Almirall and Dermira entered into option and license agreement for European rights to Lebrikizumab.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) jumped 9.9 percent to $16.02 after reporting Q2 results.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $5.49 after gaining 2.65 percent on Monday.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) rose 9.1 percent to $37.96 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued strong first-quarter and FY2019 sales guidance.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) gained 9.1 percent to $149.71 after the company reported Q4 results. The company said it expects Q1 EPS of $1.00 to $1.20 versus the $1.43 analyst estimate on weaker than expected sales.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) shares surged 9 percent to $5.53.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAMP) shares rose 8.7 percent to $47.92 following Q3 earnings.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) surged 7.7 percent to $47.80.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) gained 7 percent to $8.67.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 5.6 percent to $16.59 after the company unveiled its HVLED001B LED lighting controller.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares tumbled 32.4 percent to $2.07 after the company terminated its planned acquisition of Columbia Helicopters and reported soft Q3 results. Bristow will pay a $20 million fee as a result of the merger termination.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dipped 17.2 percent to $4.35 after reporting 1.86 million share common stock and 1.39 million in warrants offering.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) dropped 16.7 percent to $12.25 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares declined 16.3 percent to $53.52 after the company issued weak guidance.
- Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) dropped 14 percent to $43.85 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dipped 11.9 percent to $2.2650 following downbeat Q4 results. The company also sees FY19 sales to decline 2 percent to 4 percent.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares fell 11.8 percent to $34.74.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 10.9 percent to $11.69 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dropped 10.3 percent to $41.58 after the company announced a 48 percent response rate for its urothelial cancer treatment versus 60 percent previously.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) tumbled 10.1 percent to $4.63.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) dropped 9.9 percent to $8.55 following Q4 results.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) dipped 9.9 percent to $3.10.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 9.3 percent to $59.30 following weak Q4 sales. The company also announced plans to restate its 2016 and 2017 financial statements.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 8.5 percent to $2.25. ToughBuilt reported a partnership with WingPoint Group to help launch and manage company's Amazon online store front and overall online presence.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) dipped 7.6 percent to $23.78 after reporting Q2 results.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) tumbled 7.6 percent to $126.69 following Q4 results.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) dipped 7.5 percent to $7.86.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) shares declined 7.3 percent to $17.58.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares fell 7 percent to $2.15.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 5.2 percent to $64.11 after reporting that topline data from phase 3 STELLAR-4 study of Selonsertib in compensated Cirrhosis due to NASH did not meet its primary endpoint.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.