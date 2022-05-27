Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 63.73% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Medtronic MDT stock drifted down 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.86.
- Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $32.96. Shares traded down 33.54%.
- Canopy Gwth CGC stock drifted down 15.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60.
- Xencor XNCR stock set a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Friday, moving up 0.78%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.75. Shares traded down 54.13%.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO shares made a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX stock hit a yearly low of $13.60. The stock was down 37.04% for the day.
- Nuvation Bio NUVB shares hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
- I-MAB IMAB stock drifted down 24.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24.
- Instil Bio TIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.34 and moving down 34.55%.
- AnaptysBio ANAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.24. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
- Stoke Therapeutics STOK stock drifted up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.28.
- Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.44.
- North Atlantic Acq NAAC stock hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Albireo Pharma ALBO shares set a new yearly low of $19.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB stock drifted down 39.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63.
- Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock drifted down 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.44.
- Fanhua FANH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.07 and moving down 7.24%.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI shares made a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Friday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
- Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM stock hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit $4.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.23%.
- Dyne Therapeutics DYN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Friday, moving up 3.49%.
- Ocular Therapeutix OCUL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Friday, moving up 2.33%.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX shares fell to $5.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
- Macrogenics MGNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Cryptyde TYDEV stock hit $9.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.94%.
- Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.
- Omeros OMER stock hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was up 8.26% for the day.
- Zenvia ZENV stock drifted down 4.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.63.
- Allakos ALLK shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock traded up 1.16%.
- Surface Oncology SURF stock drifted up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.
- Equillium EQ shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Epizyme EPZM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.42. Shares traded up 2.12%.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94.
- Sientra SIEN stock drifted down 4.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.99.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Friday. The stock was down 12.26% for the day.
- Key Tronic KTCC shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- Biotricity BTCY stock hit $0.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.62%.
- Ocean Power Technologies OPTT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- Brenmiller Energy BNRG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.42 and moving down 7.57%.
- Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Friday, moving down 17.48%.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO stock hit $1.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.28%.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock drifted up 2.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74.
- Missfresh MF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.15. Shares traded down 4.79%.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Friday morning, moving down 11.16%.
- Gravitas Education GEHI stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 9.75% for the day.
- Shineco SISI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 1.23%.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 63.73%.
