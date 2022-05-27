Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 63.73% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 63.73% to reach a new 52-week low. Sutro Biopharma STRO 's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Friday:

Medtronic MDT stock drifted down 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.86.

stock drifted down 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.86. Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $32.96. Shares traded down 33.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $32.96. Shares traded down 33.54%. Canopy Gwth CGC stock drifted down 15.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60.

stock drifted down 15.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60. Xencor XNCR stock set a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Friday, moving up 0.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Friday, moving up 0.78%. Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.75. Shares traded down 54.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.75. Shares traded down 54.13%. Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO shares made a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX stock hit a yearly low of $13.60. The stock was down 37.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.60. The stock was down 37.04% for the day. Nuvation Bio NUVB shares hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was up 1.73% on the session. I-MAB IMAB stock drifted down 24.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24.

stock drifted down 24.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24. Instil Bio TIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.34 and moving down 34.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.34 and moving down 34.55%. AnaptysBio ANAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.24. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.24. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. Stoke Therapeutics STOK stock drifted up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.28.

stock drifted up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.28. Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.44.

shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.44. North Atlantic Acq NAAC stock hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Albireo Pharma ALBO shares set a new yearly low of $19.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session. Aurora Cannabis ACB stock drifted down 39.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63.

stock drifted down 39.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63. Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock drifted down 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.44.

stock drifted down 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.44. Fanhua FANH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.07 and moving down 7.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.07 and moving down 7.24%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI shares made a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Friday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Friday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM stock hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was down 3.85% for the day. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit $4.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.23%.

stock hit $4.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.23%. Dyne Therapeutics DYN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Friday, moving up 3.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Friday, moving up 3.49%. Ocular Therapeutix OCUL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Friday, moving up 2.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Friday, moving up 2.33%. ESSA Pharma EPIX shares fell to $5.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.

shares fell to $5.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%. Macrogenics MGNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was up 1.17% on the session. Sutro Biopharma STRO shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19, drifting 0.0% (flat). Cryptyde TYDEV stock hit $9.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.94%.

stock hit $9.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.94%. Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was up 3.79% on the session. Omeros OMER stock hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was up 8.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was up 8.26% for the day. Zenvia ZENV stock drifted down 4.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.63.

stock drifted down 4.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. Allakos ALLK shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock traded up 1.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock traded up 1.16%. Surface Oncology SURF stock drifted up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.

stock drifted up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. Equillium EQ shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Epizyme EPZM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.42. Shares traded up 2.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.42. Shares traded up 2.12%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94.

shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94. Sientra SIEN stock drifted down 4.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.99.

stock drifted down 4.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. MSP Recovery MSPR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Friday. The stock was down 12.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Friday. The stock was down 12.26% for the day. Key Tronic KTCC shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Biotricity BTCY stock hit $0.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.62%.

stock hit $0.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.62%. Ocean Power Technologies OPTT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. Brenmiller Energy BNRG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.42 and moving down 7.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.42 and moving down 7.57%. Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Friday, moving down 17.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Friday, moving down 17.48%. OKYO Pharma OKYO stock hit $1.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.28%.

stock hit $1.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.28%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock drifted up 2.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74.

stock drifted up 2.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74. Missfresh MF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.15. Shares traded down 4.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.15. Shares traded down 4.79%. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Friday morning, moving down 11.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Friday morning, moving down 11.16%. Gravitas Education GEHI stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 9.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 9.75% for the day. Shineco SISI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 1.23%. ComSovereign Holding COMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%. Performance Shipping PSHG stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 63.73%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.