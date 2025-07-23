A wave of U.S. trade deals with key allies over the past 24 hours reignited Wall Street's rally and boosted investor risk appetite across global markets.

President Donald Trump announced agreements with the Philippines, Indonesia and—most significantly—Japan, while the Financial Times reported that a U.S.-EU trade deal is imminent, expected to mirror the Tokyo framework.

The U.S.-Japan pact raises the baseline tariff on Japanese goods to 15% from 10%, sidestepping the previously threatened 25% level. Tariffs on Japanese autos have been cut from 25% to 15%. In return, Japan committed to investing $550 billion in the U.S. and easing access to American agricultural and industrial goods.

Markets cheered the progress. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to a new record high of 6,350, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 1%, or 450 points, nearing its own record. Small-cap stocks led the charge, with the Russell 2000 also jumping 1.0% to its highest level since February.

International equities soared even more. The iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund EWJ rallied 4.9% to an all-time high, the SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF FEZ climbed nearly 2%, and the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW gained 2.1%.

As optimism over global trade thawed investor caution, demand for safe-haven assets dropped. Gold slid 1.4% to $3,383 per ounce, while silver dipped 0.3%. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 2% to $117,760.

Next up: a major earnings test. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Tesla Inc. TSLA, ServiceNow Inc. NOW and IBM IBM are all set to report results after Wednesday's close.

Wednesday’s Performance Of US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % Chg Russell 2000 2,272.31 1.0% Dow Jones 44,892.90 0.9% S&P 500 6,340.17 0.5% Nasdaq 100 23,077.71 0.1% Updated by 12:40 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.5% to $580.89.

rose 0.5% to $580.89. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.9% to $448.95.

rose 0.9% to $448.95. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ held steady at $561.44.

held steady at $561.44. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM soared 1.1% to $225.66.

soared 1.1% to $225.66. The Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI outperformed, up 1.8%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 0.8%.

Wednesday’s Stocks Movers

GE Vernova Inc. GEV soared 13% after beating the Street’s estimates last quarter.

Other stocks reacting to earnings reports included:

Intuitive Surgical Inc. ISRG down 3.54%

down 3.54% Texas Instruments Inc. TXN down 11.80%

down 11.80% Boston Scientific Corp. BSX up 3.94%

up 3.94% NextEra Energy Inc. NEE down 6.62%

down 6.62% Amphenol Corp. APH up 3.15%

up 3.15% CME Group Inc. CME up 1.32%

up 1.32% Moody's Corp. MCO up 2.14%

up 2.14% Capital One Financial Corp. COF up 2.30%

up 2.30% General Dynamics Corp. GD up 6.47%

up 6.47% Fiserv Inc. FI down 16.10%

down 16.10% Infosys Ltd. INFY up 1.66%

up 1.66% Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX down 1.84%

down 1.84% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT down 2.04%

down 2.04% TE Connectivity plc TEL up 10.30%

up 10.30% CoStar Group Inc. CSGP up 6.34%

up 6.34% Otis Worldwide Corp. OTIS down 10.32%

down 10.32% Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY down 3.76%

down 3.76% Lennox International Inc. LII up 8.84%

up 8.84% Northern Trust Corp. NTRS down 3.53%

down 3.53% Rogers Communications Inc. RCI up 0.29%

up 0.29% East West Bancorp Inc. EWBC down 2.16%

down 2.16% Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP up 0.90%

up 0.90% Hasbro Inc. HAS down 0.73%

down 0.73% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. LW up 16.08%

