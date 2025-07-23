July 23, 2025 2:35 PM 4 min read

Stocks Jump On Trump's Trade Deal Deluge Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari
Zinger Key Points

A wave of U.S. trade deals with key allies over the past 24 hours reignited Wall Street's rally and boosted investor risk appetite across global markets.

President Donald Trump announced agreements with the Philippines, Indonesia and—most significantly—Japan, while the Financial Times reported that a U.S.-EU trade deal is imminent, expected to mirror the Tokyo framework.

The U.S.-Japan pact raises the baseline tariff on Japanese goods to 15% from 10%, sidestepping the previously threatened 25% level. Tariffs on Japanese autos have been cut from 25% to 15%. In return, Japan committed to investing $550 billion in the U.S. and easing access to American agricultural and industrial goods.

Markets cheered the progress. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to a new record high of 6,350, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 1%, or 450 points, nearing its own record. Small-cap stocks led the charge, with the Russell 2000 also jumping 1.0% to its highest level since February.

International equities soared even more. The iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund EWJ rallied 4.9% to an all-time high, the SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF FEZ climbed nearly 2%, and the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW gained 2.1%.

As optimism over global trade thawed investor caution, demand for safe-haven assets dropped. Gold slid 1.4% to $3,383 per ounce, while silver dipped 0.3%. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 2% to $117,760.

Next up: a major earnings test. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Tesla Inc. TSLA, ServiceNow Inc. NOW and IBM IBM are all set to report results after Wednesday's close.

Wednesday’s Performance Of US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Chg
Russell 20002,272.311.0%
Dow Jones44,892.900.9%
S&P 5006,340.170.5%
Nasdaq 10023,077.710.1%
Updated by 12:40 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.5% to $580.89.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.9% to $448.95.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ held steady at $561.44.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM soared 1.1% to $225.66.
  • The Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI outperformed, up 1.8%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 0.8%.

Wednesday’s Stocks Movers

  • GE Vernova Inc. GEV soared 13% after beating the Street’s estimates last quarter.

Other stocks reacting to earnings reports included:

  • Intuitive Surgical Inc. ISRG down 3.54%
  • Texas Instruments Inc. TXN down 11.80%
  • Boston Scientific Corp. BSX up 3.94%
  • NextEra Energy Inc. NEE down 6.62%
  • Amphenol Corp. APH up 3.15%
  • CME Group Inc. CME up 1.32%
  • Moody's Corp. MCO up 2.14%
  • Capital One Financial Corp. COF up 2.30%
  • General Dynamics Corp. GD up 6.47%
  • Fiserv Inc. FI down 16.10%
  • Infosys Ltd. INFY up 1.66%
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX down 1.84%
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT down 2.04%
  • TE Connectivity plc TEL up 10.30%
  • CoStar Group Inc. CSGP up 6.34%
  • Otis Worldwide Corp. OTIS down 10.32%
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY down 3.76%
  • Lennox International Inc. LII up 8.84%
  • Northern Trust Corp. NTRS down 3.53%
  • Rogers Communications Inc. RCI up 0.29%
  • East West Bancorp Inc. EWBC down 2.16%
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP up 0.90%
  • Hasbro Inc. HAS down 0.73%
  • Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. LW up 16.08%
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$118256.26-1.47%

Overview
APH Logo
APHAmphenol Corp
$100.18-1.57%
BSX Logo
BSXBoston Scientific Corp
$107.504.21%
CME Logo
CMECME Group Inc
$276.140.55%
COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$221.131.71%
COOP Logo
COOPMr. Cooper Group Inc
$170.100.58%
CSGP Logo
CSGPCoStar Group Inc
$90.456.22%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$449.541.03%
EWBC Logo
EWBCEast West Bancorp Inc
$107.05-1.75%
EWJ Logo
EWJiShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
$76.504.82%
EWW Logo
EWWiShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
$60.312.17%
FCX Logo
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$44.80-2.18%
FEZ Logo
FEZSPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf
$60.842.36%
FI Logo
FIFiserv Inc
$140.04-15.6%
GD Logo
GDGeneral Dynamics Corp
$316.336.29%
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$624.6513.8%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$190.22-0.59%
HAS Logo
HASHasbro Inc
$76.89-0.88%
HLT Logo
HLTHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
$266.70-2.61%
IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$285.191.15%
INFY Logo
INFYInfosys Ltd
$18.501.34%
ISRG Logo
ISRGIntuitive Surgical Inc
$497.72-2.60%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$225.871.16%
LII Logo
LIILennox International Inc
$666.147.45%
LW Logo
LWLamb Weston Holdings Inc
$57.2816.5%
MCO Logo
MCOMoodys Corp
$511.572.50%
NEE Logo
NEENextEra Energy Inc
$72.65-6.31%
NOW Logo
NOWServiceNow Inc
$960.78-0.17%
NTRS Logo
NTRSNorthern Trust Corp
$123.59-2.32%
OTIS Logo
OTISOtis Worldwide Corp
$89.56-11.3%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$563.090.33%
RCI Logo
RCIRogers Communications Inc
$34.150.03%
TDY Logo
TDYTeledyne Technologies Inc
$541.71-2.56%
TEL Logo
TELTE Connectivity PLC
$200.6811.2%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$332.320.06%
TXN Logo
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$185.52-13.7%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$582.070.71%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$92.270.36%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$153.641.73%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$84.18-1.02%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$136.021.86%
