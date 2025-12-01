Retail investors are prepping for a lighter week of corporate earnings featuring discount retailers, cybersecurity companies and some big tech names.
Here’s a look at the companies reporting this week that individual investors will be watching.
Monday, Dec. 1
After Market Close:
- MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) kick off the week with reports scheduled to be released after Monday’s closing bell.
Tuesday, Dec. 2
After Market Close:
Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) will report after Tuesday’s closing bell. Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings of 94 cents per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
Multiple analysts have raised price targets on the stock ahead of earnings, including:
- DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy and raised the price target from $515 to $580.
- Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $510 to $570.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $500 to $580.
The following companies will also report after the closing bell on Tuesday afternoon:
- Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)
- Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)
- Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)
- Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)
Wednesday, Dec. 3
Before Market Open:
Retailers Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) are set to report ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.
After Market Open:
All eyes will be on Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) when it reports after Wednesday’s closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.86 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter.
The following companies will also report after the market close on Wednesday:
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)
- C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)
- Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Costco Corp. (NASDAQ:COST)
Thursday, Dec. 4
Before Market Open:
- Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) and UP Fintech Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:TIGR) will report before Thursday’s opening bell.
After Market Close:
Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report after Thursday’s closing bell with analysts looking for earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion.
The following companies will also report after the closing bell on Thursday afternoon:
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)
- DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)
- Stitch Fix Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX)
Friday, Dec. 5
Before Market Open:
Clothing retailer Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) will close out the week reporting ahead of Friday’s closing bell. The stock has the potential to move significantly as more than 20% of shares are currently being sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
