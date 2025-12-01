The words Earnings Season positioned within a stock chart
December 1, 2025 12:03 PM 3 min read

Top Stocks with Earnings This Week: Costco, MongoDB, Ulta and More

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Retail investors are prepping for a lighter week of corporate earnings featuring discount retailers, cybersecurity companies and some big tech names.

Here’s a look at the companies reporting this week that individual investors will be watching.

Monday, Dec. 1

After Market Close:

  • MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) kick off the week with reports scheduled to be released after Monday’s closing bell.

Read Next: Billions Down The Toilet As Private Equity Firms Take Bath On Hot New ‘Continuation Vehicle’ Strategy

Tuesday, Dec. 2

After Market Close:

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) will report after Tuesday’s closing bell. Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings of 94 cents per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Multiple analysts have raised price targets on the stock ahead of earnings, including:

  • DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy and raised the price target from $515 to $580.
  • Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $510 to $570.
  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $500 to $580.

The following companies will also report after the closing bell on Tuesday afternoon:

  • Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)
  • Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)
  • Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)
  • Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Before Market Open:

Retailers Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) are set to report ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

After Market Open:

All eyes will be on Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) when it reports after Wednesday’s closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.86 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter.

The following companies will also report after the market close on Wednesday:

  • Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)
  • C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)
  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)
  • Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)
  • Costco Corp. (NASDAQ:COST)

Read Next: Alphabet Stock Is Extremely Overbought: Is A Google Pullback Coming? 

Thursday, Dec. 4

Before Market Open:

  • Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) and UP Fintech Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:TIGR) will report before Thursday’s opening bell.

After Market Close:

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report after Thursday’s closing bell with analysts looking for earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion.

The following companies will also report after the closing bell on Thursday afternoon:

  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)
  • DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)
  • SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)
  • Stitch Fix Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX)

Friday, Dec. 5

Before Market Open:

Clothing retailer Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) will close out the week reporting ahead of Friday’s closing bell. The stock has the potential to move significantly as more than 20% of shares are currently being sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: iQoncept from Shutterstock

CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$234.061.53%
Overview
AEO Logo
AEOAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc
$20.902.45%
AI Logo
AIC3.ai Inc
$14.38-0.45%
ATON Logo
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$1.69-10.6%
AVXL Logo
AVXLAnavex Life Sciences Corp
$3.881.44%
CHPT Logo
CHPTChargePoint Holdings Inc
$7.83-4.34%
COST Logo
COSTCostco Wholesale Corp
$914.190.07%
CRDO Logo
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$177.840.14%
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$504.27-0.96%
CTRM Logo
CTRMCastor Maritime Inc
$1.94-0.51%
DG Logo
DGDollar General Corp
$110.801.19%
DLTR Logo
DLTRDollar Tree Inc
$111.520.64%
DOCU Logo
DOCUDocusign Inc
$69.360.01%
FIVE Logo
FIVEFive Below Inc
$163.82-0.65%
GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$41.791.78%
IMPP Logo
IMPPImperial Petroleum Inc
$4.66-0.64%
KR Logo
KRThe Kroger Co
$67.670.59%
M Logo
MMacy's Inc
$22.781.88%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$332.690.10%
MNY Logo
MNYMoneyHero Ltd
$1.26-3.82%
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$91.272.09%
NFE Logo
NFENew Fortress Energy Inc
$1.4417.6%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$80.580.31%
PATH Logo
PATHUiPath Inc
$14.051.40%
PSTG Logo
PSTGPure Storage Inc
$86.17-3.13%
S Logo
SSentinelOne Inc
$16.300.52%
SFIX Logo
SFIXStitch Fix Inc
$4.372.82%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$16.89-0.65%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$252.390.46%
TIGR Logo
TIGRUP Fintech Holding Ltd
$8.78-0.41%
ULTA Logo
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$555.443.08%
VSCO Logo
VSCOVictoria's Secret & Co
$42.502.83%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved