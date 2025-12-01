Retail investors are prepping for a lighter week of corporate earnings featuring discount retailers, cybersecurity companies and some big tech names.

Here’s a look at the companies reporting this week that individual investors will be watching.

Monday, Dec. 1

After Market Close:

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) kick off the week with reports scheduled to be released after Monday’s closing bell.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

After Market Close:

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) will report after Tuesday’s closing bell. Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings of 94 cents per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Multiple analysts have raised price targets on the stock ahead of earnings, including:

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy and raised the price target from $515 to $580.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $510 to $570.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $500 to $580.

The following companies will also report after the closing bell on Tuesday afternoon:

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

(NASDAQ:OKTA)

(NYSE:PSTG)

(NYSE:AEO)

(NYSE:AEO) Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Before Market Open:

Retailers Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) are set to report ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

After Market Open:

All eyes will be on Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) when it reports after Wednesday’s closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.86 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter.

The following companies will also report after the market close on Wednesday:

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

(NYSE:AI)

(NYSE:PATH)

(NASDAQ:FIVE)

(NASDAQ:COST)

Thursday, Dec. 4

Before Market Open:

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) and UP Fintech Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:TIGR) will report before Thursday’s opening bell.

After Market Close:

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report after Thursday’s closing bell with analysts looking for earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion.

The following companies will also report after the closing bell on Thursday afternoon:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

(NASDAQ:DOCU)

(NYSE:S)

(NYSE:S) Stitch Fix Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX)

Friday, Dec. 5

Before Market Open:

Clothing retailer Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) will close out the week reporting ahead of Friday’s closing bell. The stock has the potential to move significantly as more than 20% of shares are currently being sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

