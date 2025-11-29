5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week: WMT, BABA, GOOG And More

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Nov. 24.28) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow in the week.

The stocks, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) , Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADR (NYSE:BABA) , Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , spanning retail, semiconductor, and AI, reflected diverse investor interests.

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday event dominated headlines, launching online Nov. 25 at 12 a.m. ET with Walmart+ members gaining early access from Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET; in-store deals kicked off Nov. 28 at 6 a.m., featuring deep discounts on tech like AirPods 4 at $69, LEGO sets (e.g., Star Wars Millennium Falcon), Pokémon plushies, video games, and appliances up to 78% off, alongside thousands of items under $20. Stores remained closed on Thanksgiving (Nov. 27) to prioritize family time, reopening for the holiday rush.

Some retail investors agreed that WMT will perform well on Black Friday.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $79.81 to $109.59, trading around $109 to $111 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 21.22% year-to-date and 17.95% over the year.

While this stock had a moderate value ranking, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a stronger price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Alibaba Group Holding

BABA reported second-quarter results on Nov. 25, beating revenue estimates with a 5% rise to $34.81 billion or RMB 247.8 billion, fueled by 34% cloud growth via AI demand and quick-commerce investments drawing 3,500+ Tmall brands. On Nov. 26, Reuters reported that the Pentagon proposed adding Alibaba to its Section 1260H list of Chinese military-linked firms alongside Baidu and BYD, drawing firm denials from Alibaba and China.–

Some retail investors were dumping BABA after the Pentagon news.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $80.06 to $192.67, trading around $157 to $160 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 85.52% year-to-date and 80.38% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the medium and long terms but a weak trend in the short term, with a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: NVDA, WMT, GOOG, And More: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week

Alphabet

GOOG shares surged at the beginning of the week amid AI-driven growth, propelling the company toward a historic $4 trillion valuation. On Nov. 25, reports emerged of Meta in talks to spend billions on Google’s custom TPUs for data centers starting in 2027.

Investors were pumping GOOG stock based on its positive prospects.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $328.67, trading around $320 to $322 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 68.01% YTD and 87.86% over the year.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Meta Platforms

META shares rebounded sharply amid AI power trading optimism and analyst upgrades, despite fresh court filings alleging the company buried internal research on social media’s causal harm to youth. On Nov. 25, reports surfaced of Meta in advanced talks to spend billions on Google’s TPUs for data centers starting 2027, diversifying AI compute away from Nvidia.

Retail investors were very bullish on META.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $479.80 to $796.25, trading around $633 to $635 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 5.74% year-to-date and 10.32% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Nvidia

Initially, NVDA shares dipped amid reports of Meta in advanced talks for a multi-billion-dollar deal to deploy Google’s TPUs in data centers starting in 2027; CEO Jensen Huang countered in a statement that NVIDIA remains “a generation ahead” with versatile GPUs outperforming ASICs. On Nov. 26, the company rebutted valuation skeptics like Michael Burry in a leaked memo to analysts, dismissing Enron comparisons.

Retail investors were in agreement with the general market sentiment that NVDA was “too big to fail.”

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $180 to $182 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 30.33% year-to-date but 30.39% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a strong growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock