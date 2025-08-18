Investors are gearing up for another week of earnings reports, and some retail-investor favorites are part of the line-up.

Here’s a look at companies reporting this week that individual investors may be interested in.

Monday, Aug. 18

Before Market Open: Crypto mining company Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR will kick off the week with its second-quarter release before Monday's opening bell.

After Market Close: Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW is set to report after Monday's closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 89 cents on revenue of $2.5 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. FFAI, Blink Charging Co. BLNK, XP Inc. XP and BHP Group Ltd. BHP will also report after the market close.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Before Market Open: XPeng, Inc. XPEV will report its second-quarter results ahead of Tuesday's opening bell. Medtronic Plc MDT, Amer Sports, Inc. AS, Home Depot Inc. HD and Viking Holdings Ltd. VIK will also report before the market opens.

After Market Close: Homebuilder Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL will report after Tuesday's closing bell. Investors will be watching Toll Brothers' earnings for trends in new home order growth and updates on housing market demand.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Before Market Open: Several large retailers are reporting before Wednesday's opening bell including Target Corp. TGT, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW and TJX Companies, Inc. TJX

Baidu, Inc. BIDU, Analog Devices, Inc. ADI, iQIYI, Inc. IQ, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Inc. ZIM, Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. EL, Coty, Inc. COTY and Futu Holdings Ltd. FUTU will also report before the bell.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Before Market Open: Investors will be watching Walmart, Inc.'s WMT second-quarter report set to be released before Thursday's opening bell. Analysts expect the mega retailer to report earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $176.7 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Bilibili Inc. BILI and Canadian Solar, Inc. CSIQ will also report before Thursday's market open.

After Market Close: Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM, Workday, Inc. WDAY, Intuit, Inc. INTU and Ross Stores, Inc. ROST will report after Thursday's closing bell.

Friday, Aug. 22

Before Market Open: Warehouse club chain BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ and Buckle, Inc. BKE will close out the week with their earnings releases before Friday's opening bell.

