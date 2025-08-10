Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending August 8:



Crown Holdings Inc CCK: The metal packaging company saw increased interest from readers during the week. The interest comes after the company reported second quarter results on July 22. The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share for a sixth straight quarter. The company also beat analyst estimates for revenue in the quarter, which was a fourth straight beat. Analysts raised their price targets after the quarterly results and as Crown Holdings reported strong third-quarter guidance and raised its full-year earnings per share estimates.

Unum Group UNM: The insurance company saw strong interest from investors during the week. Unum reported quarterly results on July 29 with earnings per share missing analyst estimates and revenue missing analyst estimates. The company also lowered its full-year earnings per share guidance after the miss. Several analysts lowered their price targets after the results. With the company seeing strong interest and shares being down 5% year-to-date, the stock could be one to keep on the watchlist for a potential rebound.

EMCOR Group Inc EME: Investors are paying more attention to electrical and mechanical construction company EMCOR Group. The interest likely comes from recent second quarter results. The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share for a 10th straight quarter. The company also beat revenue estimates, which was the eighth beat in the last 10 quarters. Investors are also likely equally impressed with the company raising full-year guidance for both earnings per share and revenue. While shares trade at all-time highs, the company has been consistently beating analyst estimates and showing strong results. Several analyst raised their price targets ahead of the quarterly earnings and DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating and took the price target from $725 after the quarterly results.

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM: Gold mining stocks have been popular among Benzinga readers in 2025 and many have found their way onto the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index. The latest candidate is Agnico Eagle Mines, which recently reported second quarter financial results. The company beat analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue. This was the company's seventh straight analyst beat for earnings per share and represented the sixth out of the last seven quarters beating revenue estimates. Agnico said it strengthened its balance sheet in the quarter, paying down long-term debt. Agnico was also recently a recommendation by Blue Line Capital founder Bill Baruch on CNBC's "Halftime Report." Baruch highlighted that Agnico beat estimates and almost doubled its free cash flow from the previous quarter.

Visa Inc V: The well-known credit card company finds its way onto the list with increased interest from investors. The company recently reported third-quarter financial results, beating both revenue and earnings per share estimates from analysts. Visa said its revenue growth was helped by year-over-year growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Visa beat analyst estimates for earnings per share for a fourth straight quarter and for the ninth quarter out of the last 10 overall. The company also beat revenue estimates for a fourth straight quarter and ninth quarter out of the last 10. Analysts raised their price targets on Visa stock after the quarter. There has been growing concern over Visa's market share of global payments volume with growing competition and the rise in the use of cryptocurrency and stablecoins for payments worldwide. The company's recent quarterly results and commentary suggests that Visa remains a healthy player in the global financial markets.

