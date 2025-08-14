Retail investors have been busy this week, as several companies popular with individual investors reported their quarterly financial results.

Here's a look at some of the highlights and lowlights from the recent reports.

ACHR Q2

Archer Aviation, Inc. ACHR reported a second-quarter loss of 36 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Shares slumped immediately after the release, but recovered in Tuesday's trading session as traders digested business updates including Archer's plans for the 2028 Olympics.

BBAI Q2

BigBear.ai, Inc. BBAI stock plunged after the company significantly missed on EPS and revenue and cut its 2025 outlook as "disruptions" to Army contracts slammed its bottom line.

PLUG Q2

Plug Power, Inc. PLUG posted Q2 revenue up about 21% year-over-year with improved gross margins.

The stock rose roughly 5% in after-hours trading immediately following the report, despite a wider-than-expected EPS loss and continued concerns about cash burn.

OKLO Q2

Oklo, Inc. OKLO reported Q2 2025 with a net loss of about 18 cents per share amid higher operating expenses and capital-raise costs.

Oklo stock was volatile around the print and then jumped more than 9% on Tuesday after DOE-related momentum headlines offset the initial adverse reaction.

ASTS Q2

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS reported Q2 revenue near $1.2 million and a net loss of roughly $99 million while reiterating expectations for a sizable ramp in the second half of the year.

The stock's immediate reaction around the release was muted after heavy selling in late July, leading up to the print.

AMC Q2

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC beat on Q2 2025 revenue, driven by strong attendance and narrowed losses, and the stock popped on the results with a pre-market surge of roughly 5% as investors digested the upside.

CAVA Q2

Retail's favorite fast-casual restaurant chain CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA disappointed investors with slower same-store sales growth, missed revenue estimates and a lowered full-year outlook. CAVA stock plunged over 20% following the print.

CRCL Q2

Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL reported higher-than-anticipated net losses due to one-time charges related to its IPO, which caused its shares to drop 6%.

The company also announced a 10 million share offering after the closing bell on the same day as its earnings release.

CRWV Q2

AI data center company CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV missed the Street's quarterly profit expectations and signaled that significant expenses are on the horizon. CoreWeave stock fell more than 20% after the print.

RGTI Q2

Quantum computing company Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines. However, RGTI stock is up nearly 8% over the past five days.

