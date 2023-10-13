Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For October 13, 2023

GAINERS:
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed up 1150.00% at $0.00
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 140.00% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 25.81% at $0.02
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 17.14% at $0.01
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 15.91% at $0.00
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 13.58% at $1.33
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 10.71% at $0.01
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 9.12% at $6.58
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 8.64% at $0.64
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 6.38% at $1.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 6.05% at $0.04
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 5.22% at $0.08
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.69% at $0.38
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 3.85% at $0.01
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.48% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 3.33% at $0.06
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 3.33% at $0.01
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 3.21% at $1.93
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.04% at $0.78
LOSERS:
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed down 99.00% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 42.86% at $0.00
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 41.16% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 9.81% at $0.15
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 9.48% at $0.05
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 9.00% at $0.26
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 8.22% at $0.13
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 6.61% at $0.00
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed down 6.32% at $2.51
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 5.81% at $0.51
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 5.26% at $0.09
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed down 4.84% at $0.67
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.27% at $1.13
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.04% at $102.19
