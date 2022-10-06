Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For October 6, 2022

GAINERS:
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 38.09% at $0.59
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 36.02% at $11.99
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 33.93% at $0.07
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 33.12% at $6.19
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 31.38% at $0.46
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 30.87% at $3.90
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 30.33% at $13.15
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 29.12% at $0.47
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 24.44% at $1.68
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 24.37% at $3.30
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 23.45% at $2.79
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 22.15% at $3.75
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 20.59% at $0.20
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 20.44% at $4.36
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 20.13% at $0.05
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 17.52% at $0.62
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 17.14% at $1.06
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 17.05% at $0.21
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 14.42% at $2.38
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 13.51% at $3.36
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.59% at $0.05
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 7.26% at $1.33
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.48% at $96.28
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.22
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.59% at $45.19
LOSERS:
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 4.69% at $5.08
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.