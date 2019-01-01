QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
55.3K/113.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
32.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
230.2M
Outstanding
Icanic Brands Co Inc is a wellness company focused on the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of botanically-based consumable products. It offers an optimal oral spray delivery system under the brand name GanjaGold and Taylor's. The company has one reportable business segment being the cannabis sector. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Icanic Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icanic Brands (ICNAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icanic Brands (OTCQB: ICNAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Icanic Brands's (ICNAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icanic Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Icanic Brands (ICNAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Icanic Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Icanic Brands (ICNAF)?

A

The stock price for Icanic Brands (OTCQB: ICNAF) is $0.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icanic Brands (ICNAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icanic Brands.

Q

When is Icanic Brands (OTCQB:ICNAF) reporting earnings?

A

Icanic Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Icanic Brands (ICNAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icanic Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Icanic Brands (ICNAF) operate in?

A

Icanic Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.