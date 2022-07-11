Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks - Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2022

GAINERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 3.63% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 11.83% at $2.31
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 10.71% at $0.19
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 10.41% at $0.44
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.35% at $1.26
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 9.21% at $0.46
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 7.89% at $3.15
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 7.42% at $0.31
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 6.96% at $0.06
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 6.78% at $2.75
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 6.10% at $0.81
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 5.43% at $2.96
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.30% at $4.11
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 5.15% at $2.21
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 4.94% at $4.81
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 4.76% at $1.00
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 4.76% at $0.65
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 4.65% at $8.00
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.63% at $2.06
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.25% at $11.27
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 4.22% at $3.86
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 3.94% at $102.44
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.70% at $0.51
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.61% at $2.94
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.45% at $8.95
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.38% at $0.20
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.