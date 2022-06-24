Bullish Friday For Marijuana Stocks - Leviathan Natural Prods, Item 9 Labs Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 37.15% at $0.80
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 11.11% at $0.70
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.64% at $0.52
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 8.75% at $2.61
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 8.21% at $0.56
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 7.75% at $1.53
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 7.65% at $2.71
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 7.52% at $1.06
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 7.41% at $0.58
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.07
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 5.87% at $0.24
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 5.42% at $3.11
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 5.41% at $0.39
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed up 5.24% at $57.59
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.86% at $3.02
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.81% at $119.18
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.72% at $3.77
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 4.70% at $67.27
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.23% at $82.14
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.17% at $1.25
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 4.17% at $0.06
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 3.87% at $124.30
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.08% at $5.02
LOSERS:
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 6.06% at $0.98
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.84% at $2.42
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 4.24% at $1.70
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
