Arena Pharma, GrowGen & HEXO Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 23, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 23, 2021 8:02 pm
GAINERS:

  • iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 35.27% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $48,870,997.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 18.23% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $89,868,989.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 17.65% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $184,419,042.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 10.78% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $96,530,242.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 9.76% at $0.66 with an estimated market cap of $110,369,189.
  • HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 9.7% at $2.55 with an estimated market cap of $387,927,112.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 9.19% at $51.21 with an estimated market cap of $3,127,620,843.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 7.73% at $13.79 with an estimated market cap of $144,967,581.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 7.63% at $2.54 with an estimated market cap of $758,882,716.
  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 7.18% at $3.73 with an estimated market cap of $607,003,351.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 6.95% at $4 with an estimated market cap of $165,006,148.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 5.36% at $31.07 with an estimated market cap of $1,851,996,760.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 5.26% at $1.2 with an estimated market cap of $150,277,057.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 5.05% at $0.79 with an estimated market cap of $86,929,713.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 4.98% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $114,982,938.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 4.29% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $97,060,956.
  • MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 4.26% at $0.98 with an estimated market cap of $322,560,788.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 4.23% at $14.28 with an estimated market cap of $715,284,286.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 4.21% at $13.37 with an estimated market cap of $6,006,082,216.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 4.04% at $6.95 with an estimated market cap of $1,375,959,213.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 3.95% at $10.08 with an estimated market cap of $2,698,012,240.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 3.93% at $0.72 with an estimated market cap of $1,492,470,000.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 3.4% at $6.38 with an estimated market cap of $2,372,119,389.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 3.36% at $17.25 with an estimated market cap of $6,782,345,288.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 3.24% at $9.25 with an estimated market cap of $52,737,746.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 3.21% at $9.33 with an estimated market cap of $798,308,845.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 3.1% at $6.66 with an estimated market cap of $464,524,390.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 3.03% at $2.69 with an estimated market cap of $377,508,178.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 2.66% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $166,499,613.
  • RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 2.48% at $1.24 with an estimated market cap of $176,619,569.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 2.38% at $27.98 with an estimated market cap of $1,816,551,000.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 2.27% at $3.15 with an estimated market cap of $47,337,812.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.09% at $11.41 with an estimated market cap of $8,024,202,601.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 2.04% at $195.73 with an estimated market cap of $1,310,000,142.

LOSERS:

