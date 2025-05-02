Marijuana Stock Movers For May 2, 2025

GAINERS:
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 30.89% at $0.05
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 28.91% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 20.00% at $0.02
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 20.00% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 18.89% at $0.03
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 13.34% at $0.23
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.22% at $1.00
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 9.65% at $1.25
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 8.51% at $0.01
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 7.32% at $0.44
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 5.37% at $1.41
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 4.44% at $0.09
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.25% at $10.64
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 3.67% at $6.49
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.59% at $7.79
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.42% at $166.78
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.33% at $0.11
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.05% at $1.36
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 34.01% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 30.00% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 23.68% at $0.00
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 8.98% at $0.04
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.43
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.67% at $1.33
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 5.27% at $0.46
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 5.16% at $0.41
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.44% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.42% at $0.03
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.71
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 4.07% at $0.16
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 3.57% at $0.05
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 3.45% at $0.04
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 3.23% at $0.00
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
