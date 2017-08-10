The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has emerged as a tech behemoth, riding on its innovative appeal and aesthetically designed products, has been supporting and fueling the growth several of its suppliers.

These suppliers provide Apple with components such as chips, capacitive touch screen controllers, memory modules, phone casings, taptic engines, ceramic capacitors, flash memory and mobile DRAMs, etc.

Given the sheer size and clout, Apple is able to enforce strict quality norms and favorable terms of trade with its suppliers.

Some of the suppliers rely too heavily on Apple that a loss of business or reduction could spell trouble for the company. For example, U.K.-based semiconductor company Dialog Semiconductor derives roughly 75 percent of its revenues from Apple. Earlier when reports emerged that Apple is planning to trim its purchase of Dialog's power management chips, the latter's shares fell to a 16-year low in early April.

See also: Apple's Record Run In 2017 Beefs Up Its Already Bloated Market Cap

The iPhone, which fetched Apple roughly 55 percent of its revenues in its recently reported fiscal year third quarter, has several components sourced from several vendors around the globe going into it.

IPhone

Dialog Semiconductor: Power Management IC.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): Power Management IC; RF, Base Band, RF Receiver.

(NASDAQ: INTC): Power Management IC; RF, Base Band, RF Receiver. TDK Corp (ADR) (OTC: TTDKY): Antenna Switch Module.

(OTC: TTDKY): Antenna Switch Module. Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO): Envelop Tracking.

(NASDAQ: QRVO): Envelop Tracking. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS): Audio Codec, Audio Interface.

(NASDAQ: CRUS): Audio Codec, Audio Interface. Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO): FEM, PAM.

(NASDAQ: AVGO): FEM, PAM. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS): FEM, PAM.

(NASDAQ: SWKS): FEM, PAM. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI): NFC.

(NASDAQ: NXPI): NFC. Bosch Sensortech GMBH : Barometer sensor.

: Barometer sensor. Alps Electric Co Ltd (ADR) (OTC: APELY): eCompass Sensor.

(OTC: APELY): eCompass Sensor. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM): Systems-on-chips.

(NYSE: TSM): Systems-on-chips. Huizhou Desay : Battery.

: Battery. Universal Scientific Industrial : BT/WLAN.

: BT/WLAN. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC): Glue Logic.

(NASDAQ: LSCC): Glue Logic. SK HYNIX INC SPON GDR EA REPR 1 ORD SHS (OTC: HXSCL): NAND Memory.

(OTC: HXSCL): NAND Memory. SAMSUNG ELECTRONIC KRW5000 (OTC: SSNLF): SD RAM.

(OTC: SSNLF): SD RAM. Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN): Cell phone microelectromechanical system microphone chips.

(NYSE: KN): Cell phone microelectromechanical system microphone chips. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI): Printed Circuit Boards.

(NASDAQ: TTMI): Printed Circuit Boards. Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL): Printed Circuit Boards.

(NYSE: JBL): Printed Circuit Boards. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM): Cellular modems.

(NASDAQ: QCOM): Cellular modems. Pegatron : Assembles iPhone.

: Assembles iPhone. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTC: HNHPF), also widely called Foxconn: Assembles.

(OTC: HNHPF), also widely called Foxconn: Assembles. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN).

(NASDAQ: TXN). Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI).

(NASDAQ: ADI). Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX): Chargers.

(NASDAQ: FLEX): Chargers. LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL): OLED Display.

(NYSE: LPL): OLED Display. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): Memory modules like DRAM, LPDDR3 and LPDDR2.

(NASDAQ: MU): Memory modules like DRAM, LPDDR3 and LPDDR2. MURATA MFG CO UNSP ADR EACH REP 0.25 ORD (OTC: MRAAY): Ceramic capacitors.

(OTC: MRAAY): Ceramic capacitors. InvenSense Inc (NYSE: INVN): Gyroscope and accelerometer.

IPad

Novatek : LCD driver.

: LCD driver. Broadcom: Touchscreen controller, WiFi, Bluetooth.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: LLTC): Battery power management.

(NASDAQ: LLTC): Battery power management. NXP: System power management.

Infineon Technologies AG (ADR) (OTC: IFNNY): RF, handset baseband.

(OTC: IFNNY): RF, handset baseband. TTM Technologies: Printed Circuit Boards.

Jabil: Printed Circuit Boards.

Flex: Chargers.

Mac

Flex: Assembler of Macs.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH): Metal injection mold-made, or MIM hinges.

(NYSE: APH): Metal injection mold-made, or MIM hinges. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): Graphics chips.

(NASDAQ: AMD): Graphics chips. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA): Graphics chips.

Apple Watch

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ASX): Systems-In-Package Modules.

(NYSE: ASX): Systems-In-Package Modules. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR).

(NASDAQ: AMKR). STATS CHIPPAC LTD (OTC: SCIPF).

(OTC: SCIPF). Nidec Corporation (ADR) (OTC: NJDCY): Taptic engines.

Suppliers Having Huge Exposure To Apple

Based on RBC Capital Market's analysis carried in Investors.com, here is the list of the companies which derive a significant portion of their revenues from Apple.

Dialog semiconductor: 75 percent.

Cirrus Logic: 66 percent.

Foxconn: 50 percent.

Skyworks: 44 percent.

Qorvo: 32 percent.

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng: 31 percent.

InvenSense: 30 percent.

Knowles: 25 percent.

Jabil: 24 percent.

TTM Technologies: 20 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor: 16 percent.

Pegatron: 15–25 percent.

Broadcom: 15–20 percent.

Qualcomm: 13 percent.

Analog Devices: 10 percent.

Amphenol: 10 percent.

Intel: 3–5 percent.

Flex: 3–4 percent.

Nvidia: 3–4 percent.

Posted-In: Apple Suppliers Dialog SemiconductorEducation Top Stories Tech Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.