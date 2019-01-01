QQQ
Hon Hai Precision is the world's largest contract manufacturer of consumer electronics, communications, and computer products. It is the biggest supplier to Apple, whose business accounts for 50% of overall revenue. Hon Hai is also involved in the production of upstream components such as electronic connectors, semiconductor packaging, industrial robots, and metal casings for smartphones. These upstream activities are mainly conducted through its listed majority-owned subsidiaries Foxconn Industrial Internet, FIH Mobile, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, and ShunSin Technology.

Hon Hai Precision Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK: HNHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hon Hai Precision's (HNHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hon Hai Precision.

Q

What is the target price for Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK: HNHPF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HNHPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF)?

A

The stock price for Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK: HNHPF) is $7.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 12, 2000.

Q

When is Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Hon Hai Precision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hon Hai Precision.

Q

What sector and industry does Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) operate in?

A

Hon Hai Precision is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.