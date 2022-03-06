 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech March 6-12: Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg

Biotech stocks reversed course in the week ending March 4, as the Ukrainian crisis weighed down on the broader market as well as the sector. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) retreated in four out of five sessions of the week.

Clinical trial updates and FDA-related news moved stocks, while earnings news flow tapered off.

NuCana plc. (NASDAQ: NCNA) was among the worst decliners of the week, with the stock reacting to the stalling of the company's Phase 3 biliary tract cancer study.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) shares also came under pressure after the National Institutes of Health pulled the plug on a Phase study of the company's SAB-185 in COVID-19 patients. Celayad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares plunged after the company said it is pulling the plug on an early-stage biliary tract cancer study.

FDA decisions scheduled for the week were mixed, with Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) failing to get their investigational drugs across the finish line. On the other hand, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) received approvals for their treatments for multiple myeloma and myelofibrosis, respectively.

Here are the key catalysts that can impact trading in biopharma stocks in the unfolding week:

Conferences

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (virtual): March 7-9

Earnings

The earnings list presented is not comprehensive. Click here to access Benzinga's earnings calendar for the complete schedule.

Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open)
DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close)

Tuesday

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)
InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) (before the market open)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (after the close)
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) (after the close)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close)
Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) (after the close)

Related Link: Why This Analyst Sees Roughly 20% Upside In This Large-Cap Biopharma

Wednesday

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open)
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) (before the market open)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the close)
Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) (after the close)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) (after the close)

Thursday

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN) (before the market open)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) (before the market open)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) (before the market open)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) (before the market open)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)
Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) (before the market open)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (after the close)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) (after the close)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the close)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) (after the close)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the close)
OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) (after the close)
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close)
Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) (after the close)
Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) (after the close)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) (after the close)
Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (after the close)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) (after the close)
Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) (after the close)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) (after the close)

Friday

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)

IPOs

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ocugen Faces Regulatory Setback, vTv CEO Quits, Biogen-Eisai Make Headway With Second Alzheimer's Antibody Treatment In Japan
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NuCana Shelves Biliary Tract Cancer Study, Tricida Data Readout Pushed Back Due to Ukrainian Crisis, Synlogic Names New CFO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Karyopharm Flags Delay In Selinexor Label Expansion, Finch, Celyad Hit With Clinical Holds, Adagene Strikes R&D Collaboration With Sanofi
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com