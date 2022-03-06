The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
Biotech stocks reversed course in the week ending March 4, as the Ukrainian crisis weighed down on the broader market as well as the sector. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) retreated in four out of five sessions of the week.
Clinical trial updates and FDA-related news moved stocks, while earnings news flow tapered off.
NuCana plc. (NASDAQ: NCNA) was among the worst decliners of the week, with the stock reacting to the stalling of the company's Phase 3 biliary tract cancer study.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) shares also came under pressure after the National Institutes of Health pulled the plug on a Phase study of the company's SAB-185 in COVID-19 patients. Celayad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares plunged after the company said it is pulling the plug on an early-stage biliary tract cancer study.
FDA decisions scheduled for the week were mixed, with Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) failing to get their investigational drugs across the finish line. On the other hand, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) received approvals for their treatments for multiple myeloma and myelofibrosis, respectively.
Here are the key catalysts that can impact trading in biopharma stocks in the unfolding week:
Conferences
Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (virtual): March 7-9
Earnings
The earnings list presented is not comprehensive. Click here to access Benzinga's earnings calendar for the complete schedule.
Monday
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open)
DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close)
Tuesday
Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)
InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) (before the market open)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (after the close)
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) (after the close)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close)
Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) (after the close)
Wednesday
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open)
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) (before the market open)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the close)
Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) (after the close)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) (after the close)
Thursday
Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN) (before the market open)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) (before the market open)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) (before the market open)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) (before the market open)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)
Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) (before the market open)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (after the close)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) (after the close)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the close)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) (after the close)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the close)
OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) (after the close)
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close)
Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) (after the close)
Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) (after the close)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) (after the close)
Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (after the close)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) (after the close)
Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) (after the close)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) (after the close)
Friday
PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)
IPOs
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)
