 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Celyad Stops Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer Trial Amid Reported Fatalities
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 6:32am   Comments
Share:
Celyad Stops Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer Trial Amid Reported Fatalities

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) has decided to voluntarily pause the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial, a part of a collaboration with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). 

  • The trial is evaluating the company's CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy, followed by Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • CYAD-101 is a TCR Inhibitory Molecule (TIM)-based allogeneic NKG2D CAR T cell investigational therapy.
  • The company has received reports of two fatalities presenting similar pulmonary findings. 
  • Related: Celyad Oncology Shares Gain After Fortress Injects $32M Via Equity.
  • The company has decided to voluntarily pause the dosing and enrollment in the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate these events. 
  • In twenty-five patients previously treated with CYAD-101 in the alloSHRINK Phase 1 trial, which evaluated the TIM-based investigational candidate for advanced mCRC, no-dose limiting toxicities were reported. 
  • Price Action: CYAD shares closed higher by 5.92% at $3.22 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYAD)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com