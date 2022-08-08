Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2022

Upgrades
- For iRobot Corp IRBT, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.77 and a 52-week-low of $35.41. iRobot closed at $59.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Henry Schein Inc HSIC, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Henry Schein had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.68 and a 52-week-low of $71.21. At the end of the last trading period, Henry Schein closed at $75.38.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for First Solar Inc FSLR was changed from Neutral to Buy. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.90 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $101.90.
- For Centrus Energy Corp LEU, Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Centrus Energy showed an EPS of $2.51, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.36. At the end of the last trading period, Centrus Energy closed at $38.80.
- For First Solar Inc FSLR, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.90 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $101.90.
- For Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $63.84.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for TPI Composites Inc TPIC from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, TPI Composites closed at $18.79.
- For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. At the end of the last trading period, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals closed at $20.24.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Corteva Inc CTVA was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Corteva had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.03 and a 52-week-low of $43.74. At the end of the last trading period, Corteva closed at $57.90.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $63.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Galmed Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.18 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. At the end of the last trading period, Galmed Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.44.
- For The AZEK Co Inc AZEK, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. AZEK Co earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.52. At the end of the last trading period, AZEK Co closed at $21.45.
- According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Western Digital Corp WDC was changed from Buy to Hold. Western Digital earned $1.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.36 and a 52-week-low of $41.63. At the end of the last trading period, Western Digital closed at $47.09.
- For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs had an EPS of $3.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.29 and a 52-week-low of $79.01. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs closed at $146.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL was changed from Buy to Neutral. Collegium Pharmaceutical earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical closed at $20.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Pivotal Research, the prior rating for Roku Inc ROKU was changed from Hold to Sell. Roku earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $238.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. Roku closed at $82.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Grab Holdings Inc GRAB was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Grab Hldgs had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.18. The current stock performance of Grab Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $7.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.81.
- For Main Street Capital Corp MAIN, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Main Street Capital earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.67 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. At the end of the last trading period, Main Street Capital closed at $45.28.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Itron Inc ITRI from Overweight to Neutral. Itron earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.67 and a 52-week-low of $43.18. At the end of the last trading period, Itron closed at $51.64.
- According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Galmed Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.18 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. At the end of the last trading period, Galmed Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.44.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX was changed from Outperform to Perform. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. At the end of the last trading period, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.05.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating for Leslies Inc LESL from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Leslies showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. Leslies closed at $15.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.24. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.44.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ball Corp BALL was changed from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $55.48. Ball closed at $56.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Carvana Co CVNA was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Carvana earned $2.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.58 and a 52-week-low of $19.45. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $46.98.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Nektar Therapeutics NKTR from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $4.88 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Speculative Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Heart Test Laboratories Inc HSCS. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Heart Test Laboratories. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. Heart Test Laboratories closed at $2.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Legacy Housing Corp LEGH. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Legacy Housing. In the third quarter, Legacy Housing showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. At the end of the last trading period, Legacy Housing closed at $17.04.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC IMCR. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Immunocore Hldgs. In the first quarter, Immunocore Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.94 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. At the end of the last trading period, Immunocore Hldgs closed at $54.40.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc CCCS. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for CCC Intelligent Solutions. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions closed at $9.99 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.