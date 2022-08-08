Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2022

by

Upgrades For iRobot Corp IRBT , JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.77 and a 52-week-low of $35.41. iRobot closed at $59.54 at the end of the last trading period.

, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Henry Schein had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.68 and a 52-week-low of $71.21. At the end of the last trading period, Henry Schein closed at $75.38. According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for First Solar Inc FSLR was changed from Neutral to Buy. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.90 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $101.90.

, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.90 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $101.90. For Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT , Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $63.84.

from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, TPI Composites closed at $18.79. For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM , Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. At the end of the last trading period, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals closed at $20.24.

, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. At the end of the last trading period, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals closed at $20.24.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Corteva Inc CTVA was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Corteva had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.03 and a 52-week-low of $43.74. At the end of the last trading period, Corteva closed at $57.90. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades For Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT

, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. AZEK Co earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.52. At the end of the last trading period, AZEK Co closed at $21.45. According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Western Digital Corp WDC was changed from Buy to Hold. Western Digital earned $1.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.36 and a 52-week-low of $41.63. At the end of the last trading period, Western Digital closed at $47.09.

was changed from Buy to Hold. Western Digital earned $1.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.36 and a 52-week-low of $41.63. At the end of the last trading period, Western Digital closed at $47.09. For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN , Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs had an EPS of $3.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.29 and a 52-week-low of $79.01. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs closed at $146.98 at the end of the last trading period.

, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs had an EPS of $3.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.29 and a 52-week-low of $79.01. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs closed at $146.98 at the end of the last trading period. According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL was changed from Buy to Neutral. Collegium Pharmaceutical earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical closed at $20.10 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Buy to Neutral. Collegium Pharmaceutical earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical closed at $20.10 at the end of the last trading period. According to Pivotal Research, the prior rating for Roku Inc ROKU was changed from Hold to Sell. Roku earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $238.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. Roku closed at $82.26 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Hold to Sell. Roku earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $238.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. Roku closed at $82.26 at the end of the last trading period. According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Grab Holdings Inc GRAB was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Grab Hldgs had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.18. The current stock performance of Grab Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $7.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.81.

was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Grab Hldgs had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.18. The current stock performance of Grab Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $7.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.81. For Main Street Capital Corp MAIN , Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Main Street Capital earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.67 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. At the end of the last trading period, Main Street Capital closed at $45.28.

, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Main Street Capital earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.67 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. At the end of the last trading period, Main Street Capital closed at $45.28. JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Itron Inc ITRI from Overweight to Neutral. Itron earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.67 and a 52-week-low of $43.18. At the end of the last trading period, Itron closed at $51.64.

was changed from Outperform to Perform. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. At the end of the last trading period, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.05. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating for Leslies Inc LESL from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Leslies showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. Leslies closed at $15.20 at the end of the last trading period.

from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Leslies showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. Leslies closed at $15.20 at the end of the last trading period. According to Citigroup, the prior rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.24. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.44.

was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.24. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.44. According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ball Corp BALL was changed from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $55.48. Ball closed at $56.36 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $55.48. Ball closed at $56.36 at the end of the last trading period. According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Carvana Co CVNA was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Carvana earned $2.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.58 and a 52-week-low of $19.45. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $46.98.

was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Carvana earned $2.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.58 and a 52-week-low of $19.45. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $46.98.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Nektar Therapeutics NKTR from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $4.88 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Speculative Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Heart Test Laboratories Inc HSCS

. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Heart Test Laboratories. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. Heart Test Laboratories closed at $2.12 at the end of the last trading period. With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Legacy Housing Corp LEGH . The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Legacy Housing. In the third quarter, Legacy Housing showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. At the end of the last trading period, Legacy Housing closed at $17.04.

. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Legacy Housing. In the third quarter, Legacy Housing showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. At the end of the last trading period, Legacy Housing closed at $17.04. With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC IMCR . The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Immunocore Hldgs. In the first quarter, Immunocore Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.94 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. At the end of the last trading period, Immunocore Hldgs closed at $54.40.

. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Immunocore Hldgs. In the first quarter, Immunocore Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.94 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. At the end of the last trading period, Immunocore Hldgs closed at $54.40.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc CCCS . The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for CCC Intelligent Solutions. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions closed at $9.99 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings initiations.

