Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 2, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 10:08 AM | 9 min read

 

Upgrades

  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, SolarEdge Technologies had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $200.86. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $272.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Wolfspeed Inc WOLF from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wolfspeed showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.33 and a 52-week-low of $63.44. Wolfspeed closed at $73.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Wipro Ltd WIT from Neutral to Outperform. Wipro earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wipro shows a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.03.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY from Neutral to Buy. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dentsply Sirona shows a 52-week-high of $67.69 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.04.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Reinsurance Group of America Inc RGA was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Reinsurance Group showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.93 and a 52-week-low of $94.32. Reinsurance Group closed at $124.51 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for SJW Group SJW was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, SJW Gr had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.69 and a 52-week-low of $57.17. SJW Gr closed at $62.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Comcast Corp CMCSA, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $39.47. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $43.93.
  • For Fox Corp FOX, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fox shows a 52-week-high of $40.91 and a 52-week-low of $28.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.15.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Paramount Global PARA from Outperform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Paramount Global showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. At the end of the last trading period, Paramount Global closed at $32.35.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Twilio Inc TWLO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Twilio earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $412.68 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. At the end of the last trading period, Twilio closed at $104.27.
  • For Albemarle Corp ALB, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Albemarle earned $2.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $291.48 and a 52-week-low of $157.82. Albemarle closed at $240.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc CTT from Outperform to Neutral. CatchMark Timber Trust earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. At the end of the last trading period, CatchMark Timber Trust closed at $11.68.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Starry Group Holdings Inc STRY from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. At the end of the last trading period, Starry Group Holdings closed at $9.94.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Pinterest Inc PINS from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.77 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Pinterest closed at $18.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Snap Inc SNAP from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $13.93.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Crown Castle International Corp CCI from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Crown Castle Intl earned $1.87 in the first quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $209.87 and a 52-week-low of $157.16. Crown Castle Intl closed at $188.09 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Iveda Solutions Inc IVDA. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Iveda Solutions. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.87 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. At the end of the last trading period, Iveda Solutions closed at $1.47.
  • Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM with a Buy rating. The price target for Evofem Biosciences is set to $3.50. In the first quarter, Evofem Biosciences showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $8.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.11. At the end of the last trading period, Evofem Biosciences closed at $0.35.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Lions Gate Enter. In the fourth quarter, Lions Gate Enter showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roku Inc ROKU with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Roku is set to $101.00. Roku earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $75.03. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $90.77.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Digi International Inc DGII with an Overweight rating. The price target for Digi International is set to $36.00. In the second quarter, Digi International showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Digi International closed at $23.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen Inc OCGN. The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for Ocugen. For the first quarter, Ocugen had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Ocugen shows a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.17.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US Inc TMUS. The price target seems to have been set at $159.00 for T-Mobile US. For the first quarter, T-Mobile US had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $101.51. T-Mobile US closed at $134.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd CNTB. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Connect Biopharma Hldgs. NoneThe current stock performance of Connect Biopharma Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $29.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.75.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc RAIN. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Rain Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Rain Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. At the end of the last trading period, Rain Therapeutics closed at $2.44.
  • With an Underperform rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Rivian Automotive. For the first quarter, Rivian Automotive had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. The current stock performance of Rivian Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $179.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.25.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proterra Inc PTRA with a Buy rating. The price target for Proterra is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Proterra shows a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Posted In: BZI-RatingsUpgradesDowngradesInitiationIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings