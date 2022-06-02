Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 2, 2022

by

Upgrades According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, SolarEdge Technologies had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $200.86. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $272.48 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, SolarEdge Technologies had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $200.86. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $272.48 at the end of the last trading period. Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Wolfspeed Inc WOLF from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wolfspeed showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.33 and a 52-week-low of $63.44. Wolfspeed closed at $73.88 at the end of the last trading period.

from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wolfspeed showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.33 and a 52-week-low of $63.44. Wolfspeed closed at $73.88 at the end of the last trading period. Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Wipro Ltd WIT from Neutral to Outperform. Wipro earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wipro shows a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.03.

from Neutral to Outperform. Wipro earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wipro shows a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.03. UBS upgraded the previous rating for Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY from Neutral to Buy. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dentsply Sirona shows a 52-week-high of $67.69 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.04.

from Neutral to Buy. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dentsply Sirona shows a 52-week-high of $67.69 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.04. According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Reinsurance Group of America Inc RGA was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Reinsurance Group showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.93 and a 52-week-low of $94.32. Reinsurance Group closed at $124.51 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for SJW Group SJW was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, SJW Gr had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.69 and a 52-week-low of $57.17. SJW Gr closed at $62.08 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, SJW Gr had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.69 and a 52-week-low of $57.17. SJW Gr closed at $62.08 at the end of the last trading period. For Comcast Corp CMCSA , Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $39.47. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $43.93.

, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $39.47. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $43.93. For Fox Corp FOX , Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fox shows a 52-week-high of $40.91 and a 52-week-low of $28.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.15.

, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fox shows a 52-week-high of $40.91 and a 52-week-low of $28.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.15. Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Paramount Global PARA from Outperform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Paramount Global showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. At the end of the last trading period, Paramount Global closed at $32.35.

from Outperform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Paramount Global showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. At the end of the last trading period, Paramount Global closed at $32.35. According to Barclays, the prior rating for Twilio Inc TWLO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Twilio earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $412.68 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. At the end of the last trading period, Twilio closed at $104.27.

was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Twilio earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $412.68 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. At the end of the last trading period, Twilio closed at $104.27. For Albemarle Corp ALB , UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Albemarle earned $2.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $291.48 and a 52-week-low of $157.82. Albemarle closed at $240.12 at the end of the last trading period.

, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Albemarle earned $2.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $291.48 and a 52-week-low of $157.82. Albemarle closed at $240.12 at the end of the last trading period. Baird downgraded the previous rating for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc CTT from Outperform to Neutral. CatchMark Timber Trust earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. At the end of the last trading period, CatchMark Timber Trust closed at $11.68.

from Outperform to Neutral. CatchMark Timber Trust earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. At the end of the last trading period, CatchMark Timber Trust closed at $11.68. Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Starry Group Holdings Inc STRY from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. At the end of the last trading period, Starry Group Holdings closed at $9.94.

from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. At the end of the last trading period, Starry Group Holdings closed at $9.94. Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Pinterest Inc PINS from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.77 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Pinterest closed at $18.93 at the end of the last trading period.

from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.77 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Pinterest closed at $18.93 at the end of the last trading period. Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Snap Inc SNAP from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $13.93.

from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $13.93. Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Crown Castle International Corp CCI from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Crown Castle Intl earned $1.87 in the first quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $209.87 and a 52-week-low of $157.16. Crown Castle Intl closed at $188.09 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Iveda Solutions Inc IVDA . The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Iveda Solutions. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.87 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. At the end of the last trading period, Iveda Solutions closed at $1.47.

. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Iveda Solutions. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.87 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. At the end of the last trading period, Iveda Solutions closed at $1.47. Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM with a Buy rating. The price target for Evofem Biosciences is set to $3.50. In the first quarter, Evofem Biosciences showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $8.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.11. At the end of the last trading period, Evofem Biosciences closed at $0.35.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Evofem Biosciences is set to $3.50. In the first quarter, Evofem Biosciences showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $8.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.11. At the end of the last trading period, Evofem Biosciences closed at $0.35. With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF . The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Lions Gate Enter. In the fourth quarter, Lions Gate Enter showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter.

. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Lions Gate Enter. In the fourth quarter, Lions Gate Enter showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roku Inc ROKU with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Roku is set to $101.00. Roku earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $75.03. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $90.77.

with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Roku is set to $101.00. Roku earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $75.03. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $90.77. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Digi International Inc DGII with an Overweight rating. The price target for Digi International is set to $36.00. In the second quarter, Digi International showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Digi International closed at $23.08 at the end of the last trading period.

with an Overweight rating. The price target for Digi International is set to $36.00. In the second quarter, Digi International showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Digi International closed at $23.08 at the end of the last trading period. With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen Inc OCGN . The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for Ocugen. For the first quarter, Ocugen had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Ocugen shows a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.17.

. The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for Ocugen. For the first quarter, Ocugen had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Ocugen shows a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.17. With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US Inc TMUS . The price target seems to have been set at $159.00 for T-Mobile US. For the first quarter, T-Mobile US had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $101.51. T-Mobile US closed at $134.56 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $159.00 for T-Mobile US. For the first quarter, T-Mobile US had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $101.51. T-Mobile US closed at $134.56 at the end of the last trading period. With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd CNTB . The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Connect Biopharma Hldgs. NoneThe current stock performance of Connect Biopharma Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $29.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.75.

. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Connect Biopharma Hldgs. NoneThe current stock performance of Connect Biopharma Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $29.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.75. With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc RAIN . The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Rain Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Rain Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. At the end of the last trading period, Rain Therapeutics closed at $2.44.

. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Rain Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Rain Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. At the end of the last trading period, Rain Therapeutics closed at $2.44. With an Underperform rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN . The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Rivian Automotive. For the first quarter, Rivian Automotive had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. The current stock performance of Rivian Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $179.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.25.

. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Rivian Automotive. For the first quarter, Rivian Automotive had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. The current stock performance of Rivian Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $179.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.25. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proterra Inc PTRA with a Buy rating. The price target for Proterra is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Proterra shows a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36. See all analyst ratings initiations.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.