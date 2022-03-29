Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2022

Upgrades

According to OTR Global, the prior rating for Illumina Inc ILMN was changed from Mixed to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $526.00 and a 52-week-low of $302.79. Illumina closed at $347.08 at the end of the last trading period.

Sidoti & Co. upgraded the previous rating for AAON Inc AAON from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, AAON showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.79 and a 52-week-low of $51.18. AAON closed at $52.18 at the end of the last trading period.

For Powell Industries Inc POWL, Sidoti & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Powell Industries earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.28 and a 52-week-low of $19.94. At the end of the last trading period, Powell Industries closed at $20.06.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for AutoZone Inc AZO was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $22.30, compared to $14.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2110.00 and a 52-week-low of $1367.96. AutoZone closed at $2019.54 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Customers Bancorp Inc CUBI was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Customers Bancorp showed an EPS of $2.92, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Customers Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $76.13 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.28.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Fortinet Inc FTNT was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Fortinet earned $1.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $371.77 and a 52-week-low of $170.38. Fortinet closed at $338.53 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Randolph Bancorp Inc RNDB was changed from Neutral to Buy. Randolph Bancorp earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Randolph Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $27.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.18.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Hoegh LNG Partners LP HMLP was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Hoegh LNG Partners had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Hoegh LNG Partners closed at $6.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $150.00. At the end of the last trading period, SiteOne Landscape Supply closed at $164.25.

Downgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for NeoGenomics Inc NEO was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NeoGenomics showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.90. NeoGenomics closed at $17.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Plantronics Inc POLY was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Plantronics showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.40 and a 52-week-low of $22.69. Plantronics closed at $39.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN from Buy to Sell. Reynolds Consumer earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.29 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. At the end of the last trading period, Reynolds Consumer closed at $29.35.

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the previous rating for Randolph Bancorp Inc RNDB from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Randolph Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.18. At the end of the last trading period, Randolph Bancorp closed at $21.18.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for CVS Health Corp CVS was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of CVS Health shows a 52-week-high of $111.25 and a 52-week-low of $73.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.04.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc BDTX was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Black Diamond Therapeutic earned $0.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Black Diamond Therapeutic shows a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.76.

For NeoGenomics Inc NEO, Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, NeoGenomics had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of NeoGenomics shows a 52-week-high of $54.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.79.

For Anaplan Inc PLAN, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Anaplan closed at $65.06 at the end of the last trading period.

For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc AVAH, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs closed at $5.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Etsy Inc ETSY was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $109.38. At the end of the last trading period, Etsy closed at $138.54.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Barclays PLC BCS was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Barclays had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.88. Barclays closed at $8.09 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for View Inc VIEW was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. At the end of the last trading period, View closed at $2.14.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. NortonLifeLock earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.91 and a 52-week-low of $20.69. At the end of the last trading period, NortonLifeLock closed at $28.18.

For Pinterest Inc PINS, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of $88.83 and a 52-week-low of $21.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.45.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for The RealReal Inc REAL was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, The RealReal showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.91 and a 52-week-low of $5.78. The RealReal closed at $7.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For RBB Bancorp RBB, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, RBB Bancorp had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.09 and a 52-week-low of $19.06. RBB Bancorp closed at $25.01 at the end of the last trading period.

For Trean Insurance Group Inc TIG, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Trean Insurance Group showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trean Insurance Group shows a 52-week-high of $18.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.69.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Bright Health Group Inc BHG from Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.00.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Stabilis Solutions Inc SLNG. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Stabilis Solutions. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.98. Stabilis Solutions closed at $5.10 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Wolfspeed Inc WOLF. The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Wolfspeed. In the second quarter, Wolfspeed showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.33 and a 52-week-low of $75.06. At the end of the last trading period, Wolfspeed closed at $116.36.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare Inc HCA with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for HCA Healthcare is set to $267.00. In the fourth quarter, HCA Healthcare showed an EPS of $4.42, compared to $4.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $272.26 and a 52-week-low of $185.21. HCA Healthcare closed at $264.41 at the end of the last trading period.

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on QuantumScape Corp QS with a Neutral rating. The price target for QuantumScape is set to $20.00. For the fourth quarter, QuantumScape had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.21. QuantumScape closed at $18.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Luminar Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Luminar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.39 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. Luminar Technologies closed at $14.82 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on The Beachbody Co Inc BODY with a Neutral rating. The price target for Beachbody Co is set to $2.40. The current stock performance of Beachbody Co shows a 52-week-high of $13.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.09.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Nextdoor Holdings Inc KIND. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Nextdoor Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.59 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. At the end of the last trading period, Nextdoor Holdings closed at $6.23.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc BFAM with a Hold rating. The price target for Bright Horizons Family is set to $114.00. In the fourth quarter, Bright Horizons Family showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.50 and a 52-week-low of $113.41. Bright Horizons Family closed at $134.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp Inc PVBC with an Overweight rating. The price target for Provident Bancorp is set to $20.00. Provident Bancorp earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.14 and a 52-week-low of $14.14. Provident Bancorp closed at $15.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Enviva Inc EVA with a Buy rating. The price target for Enviva is set to $100.00. Enviva earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enviva shows a 52-week-high of $81.68 and a 52-week-low of $46.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.43.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX with a Buy rating. The price target for Gain Therapeutics is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.98. Gain Therapeutics closed at $3.96 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Nemaura Medical. For the third quarter, Nemaura Medical had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. At the end of the last trading period, Nemaura Medical closed at $4.08.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc PCOR with a Buy rating. The price target for Procore Technologies is set to $75.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.75 and a 52-week-low of $48.50. At the end of the last trading period, Procore Technologies closed at $58.84.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ansys Inc ANSS. The price target seems to have been set at $310.00 for Ansys. In the fourth quarter, Ansys showed an EPS of $2.81, compared to $2.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $413.89 and a 52-week-low of $258.00. At the end of the last trading period, Ansys closed at $318.40.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp Inc CUBI. The price target seems to have been set at $62.50 for Customers Bancorp. For the fourth quarter, Customers Bancorp had an EPS of $2.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.13 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. At the end of the last trading period, Customers Bancorp closed at $52.28.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services Corp PFIS. The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Peoples Financial Servs. Peoples Financial Servs earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.67. At the end of the last trading period, Peoples Financial Servs closed at $51.40.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Community Health Systems Inc CYH with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Community Health Systems is set to $12.00. Community Health Systems earned $1.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.04 and a 52-week-low of $9.21. Community Health Systems closed at $12.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Universal Health Services Inc UHS with an Underweight rating. The price target for Universal Health Services is set to $139.00. Universal Health Services earned $2.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.00 and a 52-week-low of $116.23. Universal Health Services closed at $149.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp THC with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tenet Healthcare is set to $100.00. Tenet Healthcare earned $2.70 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.89 and a 52-week-low of $49.37. Tenet Healthcare closed at $90.54 at the end of the last trading period.

