Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
Upgrades
- According to 86 Research, the prior rating for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, NetEase had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.84 and a 52-week-low of $77.97. At the end of the last trading period, NetEase closed at $92.80.
- For MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI), Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1970.13 and a 52-week-low of $858.99. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1033.59.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) from Underweight to Overweight. DISH Network earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $25.84. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $29.46.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Axon Enterprise had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of Axon Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $209.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.15.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $107.50. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $126.05.
- According to CL King, the prior rating for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Fox Factory Holding had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The current stock performance of Fox Factory Holding shows a 52-week-high of $190.29 and a 52-week-low of $110.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.66.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Under Armour earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. Under Armour closed at $17.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, KAR Auction Services showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. At the end of the last trading period, KAR Auction Services closed at $13.69.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Dollar General had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.14 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar General closed at $190.80.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) from Neutral to Buy. Flowserve earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $28.15. Flowserve closed at $29.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Neutral to Outperform. Tesla earned $2.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $539.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $800.77.
- BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Amedisys showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.97 and a 52-week-low of $122.12. At the end of the last trading period, Amedisys closed at $147.93.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Iron Mountain showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iron Mountain shows a 52-week-high of $53.14 and a 52-week-low of $32.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.43.
- For Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Neurocrine Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $111.75 and a 52-week-low of $71.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.13.
Downgrades
- For Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Zynga earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.69 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $8.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- For LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. At the end of the last trading period, LivePerson closed at $24.34.
- According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, South Jersey Indus had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.46 and a 52-week-low of $20.75. At the end of the last trading period, South Jersey Indus closed at $32.84.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Everbridge showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Everbridge shows a 52-week-high of $168.87 and a 52-week-low of $40.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.29.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Rent-A-Center earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rent-A-Center shows a 52-week-high of $67.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.05.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) from Outperform to In-Line. LivePerson earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $68.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.34.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shows a 52-week-high of $20.93 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.87.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, LivePerson had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $68.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.34.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Tenneco earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Tenneco closed at $19.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Vanda Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. At the end of the last trading period, Vanda Pharmaceuticals closed at $12.73.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sealed Air had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.37 and a 52-week-low of $41.78. Sealed Air closed at $66.76 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $91.00. XPO Logistics earned $1.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $61.63. At the end of the last trading period, XPO Logistics closed at $69.40.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Creative Medical Tech. The current stock performance of Creative Medical Tech shows a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.83.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on NexGel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for NexGel is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.66 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. NexGel closed at $1.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Journey Medical. In the third quarter, Journey Medical showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.46. Journey Medical closed at $5.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMPG) with a Buy rating. The price target for AmpliTech Gr is set to $5.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.48. AmpliTech Gr closed at $3.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Loyalty Ventures. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.71. Loyalty Ventures closed at $24.96 at the end of the last trading period.
