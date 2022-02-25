 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022

 

Upgrades

  • According to 86 Research, the prior rating for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, NetEase had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.84 and a 52-week-low of $77.97. At the end of the last trading period, NetEase closed at $92.80.
  • For MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI), Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1970.13 and a 52-week-low of $858.99. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1033.59.
  • Check out this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) from Underweight to Overweight. DISH Network earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $25.84. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $29.46.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Axon Enterprise had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of Axon Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $209.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.15.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $107.50. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $126.05.
  • According to CL King, the prior rating for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Fox Factory Holding had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The current stock performance of Fox Factory Holding shows a 52-week-high of $190.29 and a 52-week-low of $110.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.66.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Under Armour earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. Under Armour closed at $17.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, KAR Auction Services showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. At the end of the last trading period, KAR Auction Services closed at $13.69.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Dollar General had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.14 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar General closed at $190.80.
  • Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) from Neutral to Buy. Flowserve earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $28.15. Flowserve closed at $29.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Neutral to Outperform. Tesla earned $2.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $539.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $800.77.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Amedisys showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.97 and a 52-week-low of $122.12. At the end of the last trading period, Amedisys closed at $147.93.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Iron Mountain showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iron Mountain shows a 52-week-high of $53.14 and a 52-week-low of $32.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.43.
  • For Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Neurocrine Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $111.75 and a 52-week-low of $71.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.13.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Zynga earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.69 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $8.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. At the end of the last trading period, LivePerson closed at $24.34.
  • According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, South Jersey Indus had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.46 and a 52-week-low of $20.75. At the end of the last trading period, South Jersey Indus closed at $32.84.
  • Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Everbridge showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Everbridge shows a 52-week-high of $168.87 and a 52-week-low of $40.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.29.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Rent-A-Center earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rent-A-Center shows a 52-week-high of $67.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.05.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) from Outperform to In-Line. LivePerson earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $68.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.34.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shows a 52-week-high of $20.93 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.87.
  • According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, LivePerson had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $68.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.34.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Tenneco earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Tenneco closed at $19.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Vanda Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. At the end of the last trading period, Vanda Pharmaceuticals closed at $12.73.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sealed Air had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.37 and a 52-week-low of $41.78. Sealed Air closed at $66.76 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $91.00. XPO Logistics earned $1.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $61.63. At the end of the last trading period, XPO Logistics closed at $69.40.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELZ). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Creative Medical Tech. The current stock performance of Creative Medical Tech shows a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.83.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on NexGel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for NexGel is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.66 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. NexGel closed at $1.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Journey Medical. In the third quarter, Journey Medical showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.46. Journey Medical closed at $5.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMPG) with a Buy rating. The price target for AmpliTech Gr is set to $5.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.48. AmpliTech Gr closed at $3.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Loyalty Ventures. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.71. Loyalty Ventures closed at $24.96 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AMED + AAOI)

Where Amedisys Stands With Analysts
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Applied Optoelectronics's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Applied Optoelectronics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Amedisys: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com