Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2022
Upgrades
- Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating for Denbury Inc (NYSE:DEN) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Denbury had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.30 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. At the end of the last trading period, Denbury closed at $66.56.
- For Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Pilgrims Pride showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pilgrims Pride shows a 52-week-high of $29.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.83.
- According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.56 and a 52-week-low of $9.11. Marathon Oil closed at $21.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) was changed from Hold to Buy. Masimo earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Masimo shows a 52-week-high of $305.21 and a 52-week-low of $133.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.37.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.87 and a 52-week-low of $140.88. At the end of the last trading period, JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $187.84.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, Fastly had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $97.98 and a 52-week-low of $19.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.20.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) from Underweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Nutrien showed an EPS of $2.47, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.76 and a 52-week-low of $52.28. Nutrien closed at $77.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Werner Enterprises earned $1.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $41.44. Werner Enterprises closed at $42.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Cognex earned $0.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.17 and a 52-week-low of $61.59. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $61.65.
Downgrades
- MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) from Buy to Neutral. Altice USA earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altice USA shows a 52-week-high of $38.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.83.
- Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) from Buy to Hold. Cooper-Standard Holdings earned $2.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.40. At the end of the last trading period, Cooper-Standard Holdings closed at $15.30.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Brady had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.76 and a 52-week-low of $48.27. At the end of the last trading period, Brady closed at $48.89.
- According to Pivotal Research, the prior rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was changed from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The current stock performance of Roku shows a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $139.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.71.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Bilibili had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.57 and a 52-week-low of $28.32. Bilibili closed at $36.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Tencent Music Enter Gr showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Tencent Music Enter Gr closed at $5.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Heartland Express earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.02. Heartland Express closed at $14.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Redfin showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.44 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. At the end of the last trading period, Redfin closed at $28.64.
Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Constellation Energy is set to $50.00. The current stock performance of Constellation Energy shows a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $43.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.29.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) with an Outperform rating. Intellia Therapeutics earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $43.86. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $90.40.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (NYSE:FATH). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Fathom Digital. The current stock performance of Fathom Digital shows a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.12.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for AdTheorent Holding. The current stock performance of AdTheorent Holding shows a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.42.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.54 and a 52-week-low of $6.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals closed at $10.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for vTv Therapeutics is set to $5.00. In the third quarter, vTv Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.79 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. vTv Therapeutics closed at $0.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BTNB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bridgetown 2 Holdings is set to $17.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.79. At the end of the last trading period, Bridgetown 2 Holdings closed at $9.97.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Caribou Biosciences is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.34. Caribou Biosciences closed at $10.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Verve Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Verve Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.75. At the end of the last trading period, Verve Therapeutics closed at $28.02.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Graphite Bio is set to $11.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. Graphite Bio closed at $10.99 at the end of the last trading period.
