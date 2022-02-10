Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2022

Upgrades

According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) was changed from Hold to Accumulate. Williams-Sonoma earned $3.32 in the third quarter, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.32 and a 52-week-low of $118.07. Williams-Sonoma closed at $163.67 at the end of the last trading period.

For Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW), Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Buy. In the third quarter, Lowe's Companies showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lowe's Companies shows a 52-week-high of $263.31 and a 52-week-low of $150.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $233.66.

Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $2.18, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Express shows a 52-week-high of $198.72 and a 52-week-low of $126.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $196.40.

Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) from Accumulate to Buy. For the third quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of Burlington Stores shows a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $206.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $233.04.

Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Nautilus shows a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.77.

According to WBB Securities, the prior rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) was changed from Buy to Strong Buy. Paratek Pharmaceuticals earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.23 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. At the end of the last trading period, Paratek Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.97.

For Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Tenet Healthcare showed an EPS of $2.70, compared to $4.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.69 and a 52-week-low of $48.20. At the end of the last trading period, Tenet Healthcare closed at $82.22.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Scorpio Tankers showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. Scorpio Tankers closed at $14.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Ambarella showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.59 and a 52-week-low of $82.59. At the end of the last trading period, Ambarella closed at $151.72.

For HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, HeadHunter Group showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.18 and a 52-week-low of $30.63. HeadHunter Group closed at $47.97 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Cogent Comms Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.50 and a 52-week-low of $56.80. Cogent Comms Hldgs closed at $65.65 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Crown Holdings had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.05 and a 52-week-low of $92.41. Crown Holdings closed at $115.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Kohl's Corp (NYSE:KSS), Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Accumulate. Kohl's earned $1.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kohl's shows a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $43.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.96.

According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) was changed from Buy to Accumulate. In the third quarter, Citi Trends showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.44 and a 52-week-low of $41.48. Citi Trends closed at $45.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, American Intl Gr showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Intl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $63.54 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.41.

For EMCORE Corp (NASDAQ:EMKR), Lake Street downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. EMCORE earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.87 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. EMCORE closed at $5.89 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST), Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Hold. Ross Stores earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $92.10. Ross Stores closed at $97.42 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Quantum had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Quantum shows a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.95.

For 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, 2U had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. 2U closed at $17.98 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, 2U showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. At the end of the last trading period, 2U closed at $17.98.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Quantum had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Quantum shows a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.95.

For Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Intevac showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.93. At the end of the last trading period, Intevac closed at $5.63.

For Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Li-Cycle Holdings had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Li-Cycle Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $14.28 and a 52-week-low of $6.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.27.

For TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, TTM Technologies had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. At the end of the last trading period, TTM Technologies closed at $14.33.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Zynga showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $9.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) from Hold to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Healthcare Services Group had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Healthcare Services Group shows a 52-week-high of $34.33 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.97.

For Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF), National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Sun Life Financial showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sun Life Financial shows a 52-week-high of $58.49 and a 52-week-low of $47.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.25.

For Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Compass Minerals Intl earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Compass Minerals Intl shows a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.99.

For U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $4.42.

Initiations

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inuvo is set to $1.25. For the third quarter, Inuvo had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. At the end of the last trading period, Inuvo closed at $0.47.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Stran & Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRN). The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Stran & Co. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. At the end of the last trading period, Stran & Co closed at $1.88.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 2seventy bio is set to $38.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.77. 2seventy bio closed at $16.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Constellation Energy is set to $52.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $43.88. At the end of the last trading period, Constellation Energy closed at $47.31.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) with a Market Perform rating. The current stock performance of Gold Royalty shows a 52-week-high of $7.08 and a 52-week-low of $3.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.39.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Eventbrite is set to $18.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.52 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Eventbrite closed at $15.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Merus is set to $45.00. For the third quarter, Merus had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Merus shows a 52-week-high of $33.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.14.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Kymera Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Kymera Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.01 and a 52-week-low of $29.93. Kymera Therapeutics closed at $43.18 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Nurix Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Nurix Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.84 and a 52-week-low of $16.67. Nurix Therapeutics closed at $19.69 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN). The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for Arvinas. Arvinas earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.59. At the end of the last trading period, Arvinas closed at $74.68.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics is set to $19.00. In the third quarter, Monte Rosa Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $4.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.56 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $15.09 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for C4 Therapeutics. For the third quarter, C4 Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $17.55. The current stock performance of C4 Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $19.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.51.

See all analyst ratings initiations.