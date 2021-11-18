QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 18, 2021 10:19 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2021

Upgrades

Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) from Neutral to Outperform. ZTO Express (Cayman) earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.96 and a 52-week-low of $25.23. ZTO Express (Cayman) closed at $28.82 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, ZTO Express (Cayman) showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) shows a 52-week-high of $38.96 and a 52-week-low of $25.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.82.

For The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, Hain Celestial Group showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $35.57. At the end of the last trading period, Hain Celestial Group closed at $40.78.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, GoPro showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.79 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. GoPro closed at $11.55 at the end of the last trading period.

For Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. At the end of the last trading period, Oatly Group closed at $9.44.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Hilton Grand Vacations had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $26.57. At the end of the last trading period, Hilton Grand Vacations closed at $51.96.

For Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Evolent Health earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evolent Health shows a 52-week-high of $34.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.79.

For IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, IHS Holding showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) from Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Endeavor Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $33.20 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.51.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Boeing earned $0.60 in the third quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $191.85. At the end of the last trading period, Boeing closed at $226.62.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, DCP Midstream showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DCP Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.88.

Downgrades

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Lexington Realty had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Lexington Realty shows a 52-week-high of $15.37 and a 52-week-low of $9.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.34.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Atea Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The current stock performance of Atea Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $94.17 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.69.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Banco Santander Mexico SA (NYSE:BSMX) from Buy to Underperform. For the third quarter, Banco Santander Mexico had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. Banco Santander Mexico closed at $6.35 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Activision Blizzard had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $63.50. At the end of the last trading period, Activision Blizzard closed at $64.20.

Initiations

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Phibro Animal Health is set to (‘$23.00’, False). For the first quarter, Phibro Animal Health had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Phibro Animal Health shows a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.68.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Elanco Animal Health is set to (‘$40.00’, False). Elanco Animal Health earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.49 and a 52-week-low of $27.33. At the end of the last trading period, Elanco Animal Health closed at $31.95.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$264.00’, False) for Zoetis. For the third quarter, Zoetis had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $222.60 and a 52-week-low of $141.41. Zoetis closed at $221.87 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) with an Underweight rating. The price target for PetMed Express is set to (‘$25.00’, False). In the second quarter, PetMed Express showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PetMed Express shows a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.12.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$732.00’, False) for IDEXX Laboratories. For the third quarter, IDEXX Laboratories had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $706.95 and a 52-week-low of $443.14. IDEXX Laboratories closed at $627.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Heska is set to (‘$190.00’, False). Heska earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $275.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Heska closed at $180.98 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$19.00’, False) for Covetrus. Covetrus earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Covetrus shows a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $16.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.60.

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Latch is set to (‘$15.00’, False). At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.83 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Latch closed at $8.83 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set to (‘$315.00’, False). In the second quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Okta shows a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $199.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $266.42.

With a Sell rating, Arete Research initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$82.00’, False) for AppLovin. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.09 and a 52-week-low of $49.41. AppLovin closed at $105.42 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enjoy Technology is set to (‘$10.00’, False).

With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$5.50’, False) for Cronos Group. In the second quarter, Cronos Group showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.83 and a 52-week-low of $5.11. At the end of the last trading period, Cronos Group closed at $5.55.

Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Canopy Gwth is set to (‘$14.00’, False). Canopy Gwth earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.31. At the end of the last trading period, Canopy Gwth closed at $13.60.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FREYR Battery is set to (‘$14.70’, False). In the third quarter, FREYR Battery showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FREYR Battery shows a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.72.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$12.00’, False) for Cyxtera Technologies.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vivid Seats is set to (‘$17.00’, False).

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viridian Therapeutics is set to (‘$32.00’, False). In the third quarter, Viridian Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $10.44. At the end of the last trading period, Viridian Therapeutics closed at $19.00.

With an Outperform rating, William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT). The price target seems to have been set at (‘No Price Target’, True) for Confluent. The current stock performance of Confluent shows a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.82.

Barclays initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Scotts Miracle Gro is set to (‘$205.00’, False). Scotts Miracle Gro earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.34 and a 52-week-low of $139.20. At the end of the last trading period, Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $168.75.

With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$10.00’, False) for Tilray. For the first quarter, Tilray had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.66. At the end of the last trading period, Tilray closed at $12.34.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Inc (AMEX:LNG). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$122.00’, False) for Cheniere Energy. Cheniere Energy earned $4.27 in the third quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.40 and a 52-week-low of $52.25. Cheniere Energy closed at $104.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Relmada Therapeutics is set to (‘$50.00’, False). For the third quarter, Relmada Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. At the end of the last trading period, Relmada Therapeutics closed at $21.45.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$322.00’, False) for Square. Square earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $180.12. Square closed at $231.85 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fiserv is set to (‘$108.00’, False). In the third quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $94.39. At the end of the last trading period, Fiserv closed at $100.88.

UBS initiated coverage on Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Payments is set to (‘$161.00’, False). For the third quarter, Global Payments had an EPS of $2.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The current stock performance of Global Payments shows a 52-week-high of $220.81 and a 52-week-low of $122.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.51.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY). The price target seems to have been set at (‘$162.00’, False) for Jack Henry & Associates. In the first quarter, Jack Henry & Associates showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jack Henry & Associates shows a 52-week-high of $179.98 and a 52-week-low of $141.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $153.80.

