Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021

Upgrades

For Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Callaway Golf earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. At the end of the last trading period, Callaway Golf closed at $26.60.

Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Airbnb had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $166.67.

For Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Protagonist Therapeutics earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.54 and a 52-week-low of $12.80. Protagonist Therapeutics closed at $35.36 at the end of the last trading period.

For Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $151.10. Square closed at $232.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Kirby had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $35.76. At the end of the last trading period, Kirby closed at $52.63.

For Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Gold Fields had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.75. Gold Fields closed at $8.77 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Acuity Brands earned $3.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.42 and a 52-week-low of $87.90. At the end of the last trading period, Acuity Brands closed at $205.82.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) from Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Kilroy Realty showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.05 and a 52-week-low of $45.28. Kilroy Realty closed at $68.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) from In-Line to Outperform. Autoliv earned $1.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.76 and a 52-week-low of $74.53. At the end of the last trading period, Autoliv closed at $92.56.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) from In-Line to Outperform. Lear earned $2.45 in the second quarter, compared to $4.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $119.29. At the end of the last trading period, Lear closed at $167.76.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, MGM Resorts Intl showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MGM Resorts Intl shows a 52-week-high of $46.06 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.42.

Downgrades

For Archer-Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Archer-Daniels Midland showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.30 and a 52-week-low of $45.68. At the end of the last trading period, Archer-Daniels Midland closed at $63.97.

For Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Charter Communications showed an EPS of $5.29, compared to $3.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $572.46. Charter Communications closed at $695.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Citrix Systems had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.94 and a 52-week-low of $94.40. Citrix Systems closed at $94.68 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Flexion Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Flexion Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $13.66 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.17.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Adamas Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. At the end of the last trading period, Adamas Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.07.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, First Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.77. At the end of the last trading period, First Bancorp closed at $49.75.

For Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Trex Co earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.61 and a 52-week-low of $64.26. Trex Co closed at $103.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Adamas Pharmaceuticals earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.07 at the end of the last trading period.

For Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Adamas Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.07 at the end of the last trading period.

For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Lumentum Holdings had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.08 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. At the end of the last trading period, Lumentum Holdings closed at $85.54.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Flexion Therapeutics earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.66 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Flexion Therapeutics closed at $9.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Flexion Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.66 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Flexion Therapeutics closed at $9.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Amkor Technology showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.83. Amkor Technology closed at $25.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Penn National Gaming is set to $107.00. Penn National Gaming earned $1.17 in the second quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.09. Penn National Gaming closed at $72.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sell rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for DraftKings. For the second quarter, DraftKings had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $34.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.88.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lantronix is set to $11.00. In the fourth quarter, Lantronix showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lantronix shows a 52-week-high of $6.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.02.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $16.50. In the second quarter, Lion Electric showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $10.48. Lion Electric closed at $10.80 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE). The price target seems to have been set at $172.00 for Nike. For the first quarter, Nike had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.38 and a 52-week-low of $118.80. Nike closed at $150.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viridian Therapeutics is set to $40.00. Viridian Therapeutics earned $2.21 in the second quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $10.44. At the end of the last trading period, Viridian Therapeutics closed at $15.65.

William Blair initiated coverage on Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) with an Outperform rating. In the second quarter, Recro Pharma showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. At the end of the last trading period, Recro Pharma closed at $1.86.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enact Holdings is set to $24.00. In the first quarter, Enact Holdings showed an EPS of $4.30, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enact Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.45.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ellington Residential is set to $12.50. For the second quarter, Ellington Residential had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Ellington Residential shows a 52-week-high of $13.92 and a 52-week-low of $10.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.68.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ameriprise Financial is set to $328.00. In the second quarter, Ameriprise Financial showed an EPS of $5.27, compared to $2.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ameriprise Financial shows a 52-week-high of $284.09 and a 52-week-low of $155.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $277.23.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE). The price target seems to have been set at $431.00 for BeiGene. In the second quarter, BeiGene showed an EPS of $5.23, compared to $4.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $426.56 and a 52-week-low of $219.20. BeiGene closed at $363.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) with a Market Perform rating. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $193.54 and a 52-week-low of $80.46. At the end of the last trading period, Zai Lab closed at $101.70.

William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.47.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rush Street Interactive is set to $24.00. In the second quarter, Rush Street Interactive earned $0.04. The current stock performance of Rush Street Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $26.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.32.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for aTyr Pharma. In the second quarter, aTyr Pharma showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. At the end of the last trading period, aTyr Pharma closed at $9.42.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO). The price target seems to have been set at $5.40 for Hippo Holdings. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Hippo Holdings’s EPS was $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Hippo Holdings closed at $4.36 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for FREYR Battery. Interestingly, in the second quarter, FREYR Battery’s EPS was $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. At the end of the last trading period, FREYR Battery closed at $9.70.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.35.

With a Buy rating, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Zhihu Inc (NYSE:ZH). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Zhihu. In the second quarter, Zhihu earned $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Zhihu closed at $9.75 at the end of the last trading period.

