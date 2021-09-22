fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 22, 2021 10:05 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Simon Property Group showed an EPS of $3.24, compared to $2.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.38 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. At the end of the last trading period, Simon Property Group closed at $130.38.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Teck Resources earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Teck Resources closed at $23.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to WBB Securities, the prior rating for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was changed from Buy to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Cidara Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.46. At the end of the last trading period, Cidara Therapeutics closed at $2.14.
  • For Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Strong Buy. Xponential Fitness earned $0.50 in the second quarter. Xponential Fitness closed at $10.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Ambarella showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.18 and a 52-week-low of $48.35. Ambarella closed at $148.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • William Blair downgraded the previous rating for InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV) from Outperform to Market Perform. InnovAge Holding earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. InnovAge Holding closed at $11.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. RE/MAX Hldgs earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RE/MAX Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $43.85 and a 52-week-low of $29.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.50.
  • For FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, FedEx showed an EPS of $4.37, compared to $4.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FedEx shows a 52-week-high of $319.90 and a 52-week-low of $230.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.07.
  • For Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Axcella Health showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.84 and a 52-week-low of $2.98. Axcella Health closed at $3.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FREQ), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Frequency Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. At the end of the last trading period, Frequency Therapeutics closed at $7.30.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Vir Biotechnology earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.01 and a 52-week-low of $25.31. At the end of the last trading period, Vir Biotechnology closed at $51.02.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, FibroGen showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FibroGen shows a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $11.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.24.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, OraSure Technologies showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OraSure Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.34.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) from Buy to Neutral. Vale earned $1.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vale shows a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.88.
  • Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) from Positive to Neutral. Coherent earned $1.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coherent shows a 52-week-high of $270.99 and a 52-week-low of $103.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.38.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM). The price target seems to have been set at $14.50 for Icecure Medical. Icecure Medical closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) with an Underweight rating. The price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to $46.02. In the second quarter, ZIM Integrated Shipping earned $7.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.34. At the end of the last trading period, ZIM Integrated Shipping closed at $55.89.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SunPower is set to $27.00. In the second quarter, SunPower showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SunPower shows a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.09.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Li-Cycle Holdings. For the third quarter, Li-Cycle Holdings had an EPS of $2.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. Li-Cycle Holdings closed at $9.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Humacyte is set to $19.00. At the end of the last trading period, Humacyte closed at $13.85.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Vimeo. Vimeo earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.06 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. Vimeo closed at $32.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Poshmark's EPS was $0.04. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.59.
  • DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for ServiceNow is set to $725.00. ServiceNow earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ServiceNow shows a 52-week-high of $681.10 and a 52-week-low of $446.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $654.20.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Jackson Financial. Jackson Financial earned $6.74 in the second quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.53.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV Inc (NASDAQ:IMV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for IMV is set to $4.00. In the second quarter, IMV showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. At the end of the last trading period, IMV closed at $1.69.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viant Technology is set to $20.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Viant Technology's EPS was $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. Viant Technology closed at $11.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) with a Buy rating. The price target for PubMatic is set to $37.00. PubMatic earned $0.18 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.42. PubMatic closed at $27.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Magnite. In the second quarter, Magnite showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.88. At the end of the last trading period, Magnite closed at $28.39.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for SoFi Technologies. For the second quarter, SoFi Technologies had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of SoFi Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.17.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gentherm is set to $94.00. Gentherm earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.99 and a 52-week-low of $38.99. Gentherm closed at $77.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for California Resources. In the second quarter, California Resources earned $0.94. The current stock performance of California Resources shows a 52-week-high of $44.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.60.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Armada Hoffler Properties. Armada Hoffler Properties earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. Armada Hoffler Properties closed at $13.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Golub Capital BDC. In the third quarter, Golub Capital BDC showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.22 and a 52-week-low of $12.31. Golub Capital BDC closed at $15.36 at the end of the last trading period.

