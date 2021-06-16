Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 16, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, First Bancorp had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.60. First Bancorp closed at $42.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. EnerSys earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.47 and a 52-week-low of $58.67. At the end of the last trading period, EnerSys closed at $95.43.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Royal Caribbean Gr had an EPS of $4.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.24 and a 52-week-low of $45.06. At the end of the last trading period, Royal Caribbean Gr closed at $86.93.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The current stock performance of Norwegian Cruise Line shows a 52-week-high of $34.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.87.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Carnival showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. At the end of the last trading period, Carnival closed at $28.61.
- For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Pivotal Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, DISH Network showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. DISH Network closed at $40.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Evergy showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.43 and a 52-week-low of $48.61. At the end of the last trading period, Evergy closed at $64.52.
Downgrades
- Aegis Capital downgraded the previous rating for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Kindred Biosciences had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Kindred Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $7.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.34.
- For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, ResMed showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $238.05 and a 52-week-low of $157.78. ResMed closed at $236.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, New Oriental Education had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. New Oriental Education closed at $9.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sage Therapeutics earned $1.64 in the first quarter, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.62. Sage Therapeutics closed at $58.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:YQ) from Overweight to Underweight. In the first quarter, 17 Education & Technology earned $0.53. The current stock performance of 17 Education & Technology shows a 52-week-high of $23.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.43.
- According to Redburn Partners, the prior rating for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, BioNTech showed an EPS of $5.29, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $252.78 and a 52-week-low of $48.29. BioNTech closed at $218.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Insight Enterprises showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.27 and a 52-week-low of $44.15. At the end of the last trading period, Insight Enterprises closed at $106.60.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.29 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. Kinder Morgan closed at $19.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) from Buy to Neutral. Ameren earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.90 and a 52-week-low of $67.14. At the end of the last trading period, Ameren closed at $86.14.
- For Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Guidewire Software showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $91.77. Guidewire Software closed at $112.12 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forest Road Acquisition is set to $14.50. In the fourth quarter, Forest Road Acquisition showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Forest Road Acquisition closed at $10.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $22.00. In the first quarter, Lion Electric showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $13.87. Lion Electric closed at $17.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE), Bernstein initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the first quarter, Sea had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Sea shows a 52-week-high of $285.00 and a 52-week-low of $90.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $271.19.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Carpenter Tech. Carpenter Tech earned $0.54 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Carpenter Tech closed at $43.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $22.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Commercial Metals is set to $39.00. In the second quarter, Commercial Metals showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.02 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $32.72.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nucor is set to $114.00. Nucor earned $3.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.97 and a 52-week-low of $38.51. Nucor closed at $101.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS). The price target seems to have been set at $181.00 for Reliance Steel & Aluminum. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned $4.10 in the first quarter, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $89.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $165.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Entera Bio. In the first quarter, Entera Bio showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.16 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Entera Bio closed at $3.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Maxar Technologies. For the first quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. Maxar Technologies closed at $35.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). The price target seems to have been set at $285.00 for Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global earned $3.05 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $208.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.21.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bionano Genomics is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, Bionano Genomics showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.43. At the end of the last trading period, Bionano Genomics closed at $7.37.
- Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ:APPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AppHarvest is set to $25.00. AppHarvest earned $0.35 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. AppHarvest closed at $15.55 at the end of the last trading period.
