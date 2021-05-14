 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) from Hold to Speculative Buy. For the first quarter, Mogo had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. At the end of the last trading period, Mogo closed at $6.73.
  • For Tuya Inc (NYSE:TUYA), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Tuya earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.70. Tuya closed at $16.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $7.25. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $33.17.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Interestingly, in the first quarter, DoorDash's EPS was $0.34. The current stock performance of DoorDash shows a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.48.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Adtran had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Adtran shows a 52-week-high of $20.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.01.
  • For Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Central Garden & Pet had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.03. At the end of the last trading period, Central Garden & Pet closed at $57.33.
  • Alliance Global Partners upgraded the previous rating for GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, GrowGeneration's EPS was $0.10. The current stock performance of GrowGeneration shows a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.53.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) from Perform to Outperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Unity Software's EPS was $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. Unity Software closed at $80.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Aurora Cannabis had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. Aurora Cannabis closed at $7.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. DoorDash earned $0.34 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. DoorDash closed at $115.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Airbnb earned $1.14 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $135.75.
  • According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, GrowGeneration earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. At the end of the last trading period, GrowGeneration closed at $35.53.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Host Hotels & Resorts closed at $16.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Snowflake earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Snowflake shows a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.20.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, AMC Networks showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AMC Networks shows a 52-week-high of $83.63 and a 52-week-low of $20.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.45.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.11 and a 52-week-low of $23.23. At the end of the last trading period, CubeSmart closed at $41.86.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Churchill Downs showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.32 and a 52-week-low of $94.03. At the end of the last trading period, Churchill Downs closed at $190.22.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) from Hold to Buy. Vertex Energy earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.14 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. Vertex Energy closed at $1.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. GrowGeneration earned $0.10 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of GrowGeneration shows a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.53.

Downgrades

  • According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was changed from Hold to Sell. In the third quarter, Aurora Cannabis showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. At the end of the last trading period, Aurora Cannabis closed at $7.34.
  • For BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. BioLife Solutions earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BioLife Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $47.97 and a 52-week-low of $13.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.53.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Extra Space Storage had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The current stock performance of Extra Space Storage shows a 52-week-high of $149.43 and a 52-week-low of $80.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.95.
  • Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Ternium earned $3.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.28. At the end of the last trading period, Ternium closed at $39.67.
  • For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Lumentum Holdings showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.08 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Lumentum Holdings closed at $67.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $335.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Coinbase Global's EPS was $3.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $250.51. At the end of the last trading period, Coinbase Global closed at $265.10.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for KnowBe4. The current stock performance of KnowBe4 shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.55.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is set to $19.00. In the fourth quarter, Verrica Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.42 and a 52-week-low of $6.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.67.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on MannKind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for MannKind is set to $5.00. MannKind earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MannKind shows a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.03.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV). The price target seems to have been set at $97.00 for Live Nation Entertainment. In the first quarter, Live Nation Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Live Nation Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $94.63 and a 52-week-low of $36.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.28.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Allogene Therapeutics is set to $52.00. For the first quarter, Allogene Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of Allogene Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $55.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.94.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:FBRX). The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for Forte Biosciences. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Forte Biosciences's EPS was $0.36. The current stock performance of Forte Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $53.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.50.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB). The price target seems to have been set at $310.00 for MongoDB. In the fourth quarter, MongoDB showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $428.96 and a 52-week-low of $185.66. MongoDB closed at $244.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) with a Sell rating. The price target for Dropbox is set to $26.00. For the first quarter, Dropbox had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.33 and a 52-week-low of $17.66. At the end of the last trading period, Dropbox closed at $24.44.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) with a Sell rating. The price target for SolarWinds is set to $16.00. For the first quarter, SolarWinds had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.34 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. SolarWinds closed at $16.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Anaplan. For the fourth quarter, Anaplan had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $39.16. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $52.23.

