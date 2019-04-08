Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Zillow shares closed at $36.65 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) from Underperform to Neutral. Smucker shares closed at $116.54 on Friday.
  • RBC upgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Snap shares closed at $11.84 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Hold to Buy. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $140.94 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Neutral to Buy. Symantec shares closed at $22.99 on Friday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) from Neutral to Buy. AMC Entertainment closed at $14.98 on Friday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from Neutral to Buy. Emerson Electric shares closed at $71.14 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) from Underperform to In-Line. Seagate shares closed at $49.23 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) from Underweight to Neutral. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $11.87 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $103.65 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • KeyBanc downgraded Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Avery Dennison shares closed at $114.04 on Friday.
  • Bank of America downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from Buy to Neutral. Boeing shares closed at $391.93 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Neutral to Underweight. General Electric shares closed at $10.01 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) from Outperform to Neutral. Allstate shares closed at $96.31 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Outperform to Market Perform. Micron shares closed at $43.32 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) from Neutral to Underweight. Clorox shares closed at $155.60 on Friday.
  • UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Buy to Neutral. Starbucks shares closed at $75.03 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $40.31 on Friday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Southwest shares closed at $53.25 on Friday.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Buy to Hold. Dollar Tree shares closed at $105.99 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) with a Hold rating. Exxon Mobil shares closed at $82.49 on Friday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) with a Buy rating. PlayAGS shares closed at $23.69 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for SELLAS Life Sciences is set to $4.50. SELLAS Life Sciences shares closed at $1.03 on Friday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Barnes & Noble Education is set to $7. Barnes & Noble Education shares closed at $4.76 on Friday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) with an Outperform rating. Melco Resorts closed at $25.10 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) with a Buy rating. Smith Micro Software shares closed at $2.91 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) with Buy rating. The price target for frontdoor is set to $40. frontdoor shares closed at $35.51 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) with an Overweight rating. Ardelyx shares closed at $3.27 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Air Lease is set to $52. Air Lease shares closed at $36.84 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) with a Sell rating. The price target for Aircastle is set to $18. Aircastle closed at $20.58 on Friday.

